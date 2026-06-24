Joe Rogan is one of the most successful entertainers in the world today, but he says his career almost certainly would’ve looked very different if he had started out with a wife and children depending on him.

Rogan reflected on his early years in stand-up comedy and the financial struggles that came with chasing an uncertain dream. During a recent episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he told comedian Joey Diaz that he was able to take risks because he had very little to lose.

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Living On Pennies And Hope

Looking back on his early 20s, Rogan described a period of extreme financial hardship.

“I think about the early days of standup when I was 21 and how I had zero money,” Rogan said. “I had zero money. I could barely eat.”

He recalled having jars filled with pennies, nickels and dimes that he eventually rolled up so he could buy a sandwich. At the time, he was betting on himself and hoping that years of hard work would eventually turn into a career.

Rogan said the situation would’ve been completely different if he had started a family before pursuing comedy.

“If I had a kid and I had a wife, there’s no way I would have done it,” he said. “There’s no way I would have gotten a job.”

Instead, he believes he would’ve taken a traditional job because he would’ve had people relying on him for financial support.

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Rogan also pointed to other financial obligations that can make risk-taking more difficult, including mortgages and car payments. “You think it’s going to be a good investment to get a house, which it is, but now you’ve got a mortgage,” he said on the podcast. “So, you got a mortgage, you can’t just f*****g lose everything.”

He also shared that he once had a car repossessed and spent years living paycheck to paycheck.

“Never had any money in the bank,” Rogan said.

Success Was Never Part Of The Plan

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What surprised both Rogan and Diaz was not the struggle but the outcome.

Neither comedian said they entered stand-up expecting wealth, luxury homes or major success. Diaz told Rogan that when he looks at his home today, he still sees the small comedy gigs that paid for it over decades.

“That was paid by a dream,” Diaz said. “Not a job, not something my family did.”

Rogan agreed that he never expected to become wealthy.

“I never thought I would be a person who had money,” he said.

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