A woman preparing for marriage found herself facing an unusual financial dilemma. While reviewing budgets with her fiancé, she realized his commitment to giving was so strong that he wasn’t interested in building savings. Instead, he wanted to trust that God would provide for their future needs.

Calling into “The Ramsey Show” recently, Nicole said that she agreed with being generous but worried that her fiancé’s approach could leave them financially vulnerable.

Saving Is Part Of Being Wise

“He really prioritizes giving,” Nicole said of her fiancé.

Personal finance personality Dave Ramsey had an initial reaction that was surprisingly positive.

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“He really prioritizes giving,” Nicole said of her fiancé.

“Wow, what a great guy,” Ramsey replied. “I mean, seriously, you can find somebody that gives like that and has a heart like that, he’s going to be a great husband.”

While Ramsey praised the man’s generosity, he said his understanding of money and faith needed some adjustment.

“He just needs to fine-tune his doctrinal understanding a little bit because he’s off,” Ramsey said. “Biblically, he’s off.”

He pointed to Proverbs and a verse that, according to Ramsey, shows that wise people save resources and prepare for the future. Trusting God and saving money are not opposing ideas. He compared it to farming, saying wise farmers still plant crops instead of simply waiting for a harvest to appear.

“The Bible also says that if you don’t first take care of your own household, you’re worse than an unbeliever,” Ramsey added. “So when you’re generous to the point that your own household is at risk, that’s not biblical.”

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Co-host Rachel Cruze agreed, saying faith should be paired with common sense.

“God gives us a brain,” she said. “Reason is also godly as well.”

Finding The Right Balance

Throughout the conversation, Ramsey repeatedly described Nicole’s fiancé as a good man with a generous heart. At one point, he joked that being “generous to a fault” is still a much better problem than being selfish.

Still, he warned against using faith as an excuse to avoid responsible financial planning.

When people sometimes tell Ramsey that they’re not going to buy health insurance, but instead, going to pray, Ramsey tells them, “No, you’re an idiot and don’t be an idiot and call yourself a Christian. That’s dumb.”

He extended the same logic to life insurance and savings, arguing that families have a responsibility to prepare for foreseeable risks.

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“You’re going to be dead,” Ramsey said. “How about your wife and kiddo? They need some money when you’re dead. So, you need life insurance.”

If you’re trying to balance generosity with long-term goals, AdviserMatch connects you with financial advisors who can help with retirement planning, investment strategy and broader financial decisions. The consultation is no-obligation, services vary by advisor, and it only takes about two minutes to get matched.

To Ramsey, giving is important, but so are saving and planning. The healthiest approach isn’t choosing one over the others. It’s doing all three things wisely.

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