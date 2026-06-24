I Have $100,000 Sitting in Cash and I'm Nervous About the Stock Market. Should I Buy Bonds Instead?

Having $100,000 in cash while feeling uncertain about equities is a position a lot of investors find themselves in, and it deserves a more nuanced answer than “just invest it.” The instinct to protect capital during uncertain periods is not irrational. What matters is whether the way you are protecting it is costing you more than the risk you are avoiding.

Cash sitting idle loses purchasing power to inflation every year. Bonds offer a middle path that preserves capital more reliably than equities while generating a return that cash cannot.

What Inflation Does to $100,000 in Cash

If inflation runs at 3% annually and your cash earns nothing, your $100,000 has the purchasing power of $97,000 after one year. After five years at that rate, it is worth roughly $86,000 in real terms. The money did not disappear. Its ability to buy things did.

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A bond yielding 4.5% to 5% on that same $100,000 generates $4,500 to $5,000 per year in interest, which either partially or fully offsets inflation depending on the rate environment. You are not growing wealth dramatically, but you are preserving it in a way cash does not.

The Spectrum From Cash to Equities

Bonds are not a single asset class. They exist on a spectrum from nearly cash-like to equity-adjacent depending on duration and credit quality. Short-term Treasury bills maturing in three to twelve months carry almost no interest rate risk and offer yields competitive with high-yield savings accounts. Intermediate-term Treasury bonds carry moderate duration risk. Long-term corporate bonds carry both credit risk and significant sensitivity to interest rate changes.

For someone holding $100,000 in cash due to market nervousness, short to intermediate Treasury bonds are the most logical step up the risk ladder. You are adding some duration risk but avoiding equity volatility entirely.

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Treasury Bonds and How to Buy Them

The current yields on Treasury securities of various maturities are published daily by the U.S. Treasury Department, which makes it easy to see what different maturities are currently paying before you decide on a duration.

The Dollar-Cost Averaging Approach for a Large Sum

If part of your reluctance to invest is timing anxiety, one practical approach for the $100,000 is to deploy it gradually into a mix of short-term bonds and bond funds over six to twelve months rather than all at once. This does not eliminate timing risk, but it reduces the psychological pressure of a single large decision and smooths your entry point across different rate environments.

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When Equities Should Still Play a Role

Bonds are not a complete portfolio for anyone with a time horizon longer than five to seven years. If this $100,000 is money you will not need for a decade or more, a portfolio that is 100% bonds will almost certainly underperform a balanced equity-bond allocation over that period. The nervousness driving you toward bonds is worth examining in terms of your actual timeline, not just your current comfort level.

SoFi Invest offers access to bond funds, Treasury securities, and diversified fixed income options that let you build a conservative portfolio without requiring expertise in individual bond selection.

Write down the specific timeline for this $100,000 before you allocate it. The answer to where it belongs changes significantly depending on whether you need it in three years or fifteen.

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