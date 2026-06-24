A sandwich doesn’t sound like the start of a million-dollar plan. Kevin O’Leary thinks otherwise.

The "Shark Tank" investor has built a reputation for blunt financial advice, and one of his favorite targets is the everyday spending that quietly drains wallets without attracting much attention.

"Stop buying lunch at $18 when you know you can make a sandwich for $2," O’Leary said in a Fox News clip uploaded to his official YouTube channel in 2024.

His assessment was aimed at a common financial trap known as lifestyle creep, where spending rises alongside income until raises disappear as quickly as they arrive. For O’Leary, building wealth isn’t always about finding the next winning stock. Often, it’s about keeping more of the money that’s already coming in.

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Why Little Purchases Add Up So Fast

O’Leary’s lunch example resonates because it’s a habit many people barely think about.

An $18 lunch may not feel like a financial problem. Repeated five days a week, however, it becomes a different story. Replacing that purchase with a homemade lunch could free up thousands of dollars annually that could be directed toward savings, debt reduction or investments.

That’s the broader point O’Leary has made for years. Wealth isn’t usually lost in one dramatic purchase. More often, it slips away through dozens of small expenses that become routine.

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The Power Behind O’Leary’s 15% Rule

The lunch example is only one piece of a larger strategy.

O’Leary has frequently encouraged people to save and invest at least 15% of their income. While that number can sound intimidating, the real advantage comes from consistency and time.

Someone earning $50,000 a year who invests 15% annually and earns an average long-term return of 8% could potentially build a seven-figure portfolio over several decades through compounding alone. Higher incomes, employer retirement matches and increased contributions can accelerate that process even further.

The lesson isn’t that skipping one lunch creates wealth. It’s that repeatedly choosing to invest money instead of spending it can produce dramatically different outcomes over a lifetime.

Where A Financial Advisor Can Help

Knowing where to cut spending is one challenge. Knowing what to do with the savings is another.

Consulting a financial advisor can help turn O’Leary’s philosophy into a practical plan. A financial advisor can help determine an appropriate savings rate, evaluate retirement goals, build an emergency fund and create an investment strategy designed for a household’s specific circumstances.

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Research has found that households working with advisors often save and invest more consistently than those navigating major financial decisions alone. In many cases, the value comes less from picking investments and more from creating a disciplined plan that can survive market volatility, inflation and changing life circumstances.

O’Leary’s advice may sound like tough love, but his message is remarkably simple. Building wealth doesn’t always start with a stock tip, a business idea or a lucky break.

Sometimes it starts with looking at lunch differently.

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