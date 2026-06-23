Tipping used to be fairly straightforward. You tipped restaurant servers, delivery drivers and a handful of other service workers. Today, consumers are increasingly being asked to leave gratuities everywhere from coffee shops to self-checkout counters, creating what many have described as “tipping fatigue.”

The issue came up during a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show” after a Massachusetts listener asked when it’s appropriate to tip and when it’s okay to decline.

Where Ramsey Says No

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey described himself as an aggressive tipper and said generosity is something he values. “I overdo it to the point that my wife cringes,” he said.

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However, he drew a sharp distinction between traditional service jobs and what he sees as pressure-filled checkout prompts.

“The times that I walk up to the counter and someone spins an iPad at me and I leave a tip is precisely zero,” Ramsey said. “You can flip that screen at me all you want. I’m not tipping.”

According to Ramsey, many of these transactions don’t involve any additional service that justifies a gratuity.

“No, you didn’t do anything,” he said while discussing situations where an employee simply hands a product across the counter.

Ramsey said he won’t tip at gas stations, fast-food drive-thrus or when picking up takeout himself. He also criticized checkout prompts that ask shoppers to add charitable donations to their purchases, arguing that many of these requests rely on guilt and social pressure.

To Ramsey, these business practices are “nickel and dimming you to death.”

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Many viewers appeared to agree. In the comments section, one person wrote, “Yeah, I’m not tipping when I’m going to pick up my own freakin food.” Another said that “95% of the places asking for tips nowadays have no business doing so” and that employees shouldn’t receive extra money simply for meeting the basic requirements of their jobs.

Others pointed to countries with different tipping cultures. One commenter said they lived in Japan for a year and received excellent service despite tipping not being part of the culture there. Another wrote that some countries consider tipping an insult and wished the U.S. operated more like that.

Reward Service, Not Pressure

While Ramsey rejected many modern tipping requests, he repeatedly stressed that he strongly supports rewarding workers who provide meaningful service.

He said he tips restaurant servers, valets, delivery drivers and hotel housekeeping staff. In fact, Ramsey revealed that he leaves a $20 tip for housekeeping every day he stays in a hotel, not just at the end of a trip.

“I don’t really have a choice cuz they’re going to have a Dave Ramsey story,” he added. “It might as well be a good one.”

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Co-host Jade Warshaw largely agreed with Ramsey’s approach but said she believes sit-down restaurant servers should always receive a tip, typically between 18% and 20%. She also supports tipping workers who provide personal services, such as hairstylists and nail technicians.

The bigger point of the conversation was being mindful about where your money goes. Ramsey said people shouldn’t give extra money just because a screen makes them feel pressured to. Instead, he believes every dollar should be spent because you actually want to spend it.

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