Millennials and Gen Z are often told that if they work hard, save money and make smart choices, they can achieve the same milestones their parents and grandparents did. But many younger Americans aren’t convinced.

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A Different Economic Reality

Many commenters argued that boomers benefited from one of the strongest economic periods in modern history.

Several said that housing, college tuition and healthcare were significantly cheaper relative to income. One person summed up the popular view by saying that boomers lived through “the strongest economy the world has ever seen” and that “life was easier economically in every possible way.”

Others highlighted how workers without college degrees could often earn enough to buy a home, support a family and build a stable middle-class life. One commenter recalled how their grandfather worked on an assembly line and earned more in the 1980s than many workers in similar positions would earn decades later.

Housing came up repeatedly throughout the discussion. Many younger people said it has become the defining issue separating generations. One said that previous generations had “cheaper necessities and expensive luxuries,” while today, younger people face “cheap luxuries and expensive necessities.”

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College affordability was another common topic of discussion. Several people noticed that many jobs that once required only a high school diploma now require degrees, certifications and significant student debt.

Still, many rejected the idea that boomers themselves caused these problems.

Did Boomers Actually Cause It?

A common response was that the story is more complicated than internet memes suggest.

Several people pointed out that boomers were children during much of the post-World War II economic boom. Others added that many of the policies often blamed for today’s challenges were created by politicians and institutions over multiple decades, not by an entire generation acting as a group.

Some blamed declining union power, globalization, rising college costs, financialization of housing and tax policy changes. Others argued that corporations and policymakers deserve more scrutiny than ordinary people who simply lived through those decades.

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The conversation ultimately landed somewhere in the middle. Most participants agreed that boomers generally enjoyed greater economic opportunities, particularly when it came to housing and employment. At the same time, many rejected the idea that every boomer was wealthy or that an entire generation intentionally created today’s problems.

For younger Americans trying to build wealth despite today’s challenges, understanding the financial landscape matters more than winning a generational argument. AdviserMatch connects you with financial advisors who help with retirement planning, investing and broader money decisions. The process takes just two minutes, consultations are no-obligation, and services vary by advisor.

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