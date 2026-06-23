Getting ownership in a growing company sounds like the kind of opportunity many employees dream about. But for one creative director at a boutique marketing agency, a 15% ownership stake offered instead of a raise has turned into an expensive lesson about the realities of business ownership.

The employee shared his story on Reddit’s personal finance forum, saying that his boss offered him 15% equity in the agency’s LLC three years ago in place of a salary increase. At the time, he said “it felt like a huge win,” and a chance to benefit from the company’s future success.

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When Success Creates A Problem

Earlier this year, the agency landed two large enterprise clients, causing revenue and profits to surge. But according to the employee, the founder decided to keep all of the cash inside the business to fund expansion, including hiring more staff and moving into a larger office.

Then came an email from the company’s accountant.

“I literally do not have $14,000 in my personal savings,” he wrote.

When he raised concerns with the founder, the response didn’t provide much comfort.

“He just shrugged and said, ‘That’s the reality of being a business owner,'” the employee recollected his boss saying.

The situation sparked a lengthy discussion among business owners, accountants, attorneys and finance professionals, many of whom said the arrangement raised red flags.

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Several commenters said that while pass-through taxation works exactly as described, many LLCs provide owners with distributions specifically to cover tax obligations. One business owner wrote that his company would distribute enough money to owners to offset their tax burden whenever profits were retained inside the business. “This is how it is meant to work,” the person wrote. “You are being scammed by your majority owner.”

Others pointed out that the employee should have access to company financial records and a clear understanding of what rights came with his ownership stake.

Questions About Ownership Rights

Many commenters encouraged the employee to review the LLC operating agreement and consult both an attorney and a CPA.

One commenter asked, “What documents did you sign pertaining to the 15% ownership?” and added that if the documents never existed, his next step should be to “hire an attorney for guidance.”

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The broader lesson is that equity can be valuable, but it can also be complicated. Before accepting ownership in a private business, workers need to understand how profits, distributions, voting rights and taxes work.

For anyone facing decisions involving equity, taxes or long-term financial planning, getting independent advice is almost a must. AdviserMatch connects you with financial advisors who help with retirement planning, investment strategy and personalized financial planning. Consultations are no-obligation and it only takes about two minutes to get matched.

For this employee, the problem is immediate. He owes a tax bill he can’t afford on profits he never received. As he put it, “Am I legally forced to drain my personal bank account to pay the IRS for company profits I haven’t received a single dime of?”

Read Next: The IRS Could Take A Bigger Bite Out Of Retirement Savings Than Many Expect — Some Investors Are Seeking Professional Help

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