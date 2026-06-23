I'm 23, Just Graduated, and I've Been Paying My Student Loans With a Credit Card. How Bad Is This?

If you have been doing this for several months, the damage is real but fixable. Understanding exactly what it has cost you is the starting point.

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Why the Math Works Against You Immediately

Federal student loan interest rates for undergraduates disbursed in the 2024 to 2025 academic year are set at 6.53% by the Department of Education. A credit card at 22% APR is more than three times that cost. Every dollar of student loan debt you move onto a credit card triples your interest rate on that balance, plus adds a processing fee on top.

If you have shifted $8,000 in student loan payments onto a card over six to twelve months, you have effectively converted a 6.53% debt into a 22% debt. The monthly interest difference on $8,000 is roughly $100. That adds up to $1,200 a year, compounding.

What to Do With the Credit Card Balance Right Now

The priority is stopping the bleeding first. Do not make another student loan payment via credit card. Contact your federal loan servicer directly, through the official Federal Student Aid website, to set up direct debit or standard bank transfer at no cost.

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If your balance is higher, say $10,000 or more, or if your credit score does not qualify you for a balance transfer card, a personal consolidation loan may be a more realistic option.

Income-Driven Repayment Is Probably Better Than You Think

One reason recent graduates end up leaning on credit cards for loan payments is that the standard repayment plan feels unaffordable on an entry-level salary. What many do not realize is that federal income-driven repayment plans can reduce your monthly payment significantly, sometimes to $0 in very low-income years, based on your discretionary income.

The four main income-driven plans, including the SAVE plan, are described in detail on the Federal Student Aid website. Enrolling in one of these eliminates the cash flow pressure that likely pushed you toward the credit card workaround in the first place.

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Getting the Credit Card Debt Under Control

Once you have stopped adding to the card balance and adjusted your student loan repayment to something manageable, the remaining credit card debt needs a structured plan. At 23, even a few thousand dollars on a high-interest card can compound significantly over time if you only pay minimums.

At 23, the habits you build around debt in the next two years compound just as much as the interest does. Getting this resolved now matters more than it might feel like it does.

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