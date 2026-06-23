I'm 60 and Want to Use My IRA to Lend Money to Real Estate Investors. Is That Legal?

Private lending from a self-directed IRA, also called IRA mortgage lending or note investing, is one of the most straightforward strategies available to retirement account holders who want income without the hassle of owning property directly. At 60, with retirement approaching, the appeal is clear: consistent interest income flowing back into the IRA, secured by real estate, without tenants, maintenance calls, or property management.

The mechanics are simple. Your self-directed IRA originates or purchases a promissory note secured by a deed of trust or mortgage on a real property. The borrower, typically a real estate investor doing a fix-and-flip or a rental property buyer, makes monthly interest payments. Those payments go directly to the IRA, not to you personally. The IRA holds the note as an asset until it’s paid off or you sell it.

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The Rates and Terms Involved

Private money loans to real estate investors typically carry rates between 8% and 12% annually, sometimes higher for short-term bridge loans in competitive markets. A 12-month note at 10% on a $100,000 loan generates $10,000 in interest. If that $100,000 came from a traditional IRA, the $10,000 in interest income is tax-deferred. If it came from a Roth IRA, that $10,000 is tax-free.

Securing the Loan Properly

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Prohibited Transactions in Lending

You cannot use your IRA to lend money to yourself, your spouse, your children, your grandchildren, or certain other disqualified persons. You also cannot lend to a business you control. But lending to an unrelated real estate investor, even one you met at a local investment club, is generally permissible. The key is that the transaction must be entirely at arm’s length, with commercially reasonable terms.

What Happens If the Borrower Defaults

If a borrower defaults on a note held by your IRA, the IRA forecloses on the property and takes title to the real estate. At that point, the IRA holds real property instead of a note. You’re now responsible for managing or selling that property through the IRA, with the same rules that apply to direct real estate ownership: no personal use, all expenses paid by the IRA, all proceeds returned to the IRA.

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At 60, The Distribution Timeline Matters

The combination of above-market interest rates and tax-deferred or tax-free income can make private lending through an IRA one of the more efficient income strategies available to retirees who are comfortable with real estate credit risk.

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