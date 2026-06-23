Planning for retirement can be challenging enough when money is tight. It becomes even more complicated when someone believes they won’t be around to need retirement savings at all.

That was the unusual situation Kate from South Dakota described on a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show.” She explained that her parents, both in their late 70s, have spent their lives working in ministry, have very little money saved, and believe the Rapture will occur before they die.

Faith And Financial Planning

Kate said her parents are devoted Christians who have repeatedly expressed concerns about not having enough money to retire. At the same time, they continue donating to ministries because they want to spread the gospel “far and wide” before reaching heaven.

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She also said her parents firmly believe they will be raptured before death, making it difficult for their children to discuss long-term financial planning. The Rapture is an evangelical protestant doctrine that teaches believers will be taken up to heaven before the end times.

Personal finance personality Dave Ramsey responded with humor before addressing the issue seriously.

“Well, first, as a fellow Christian, I hope they’re right,” he said, drawing laughter in the studio.

But Ramsey said faith shouldn’t replace financial planning.

“The Bible that I have read doesn’t teach me to lay out our plans as if I’m not going to retire because the rapture is going to be my bailout,” he said.

He pointed to biblical principles about work, preparation and personal responsibility, adding that people should prepare for the future because nobody knows when Christ will return.

“We have to plan as if we’re going to be here and then that plan works if we’re not here,” Ramsey said. “Their plan only works if we’re not here.”

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Focus On Helping, Not Changing Them

Kate’s main concern wasn’t just her parents’ beliefs. She and her siblings were trying to figure out how to help if their parents eventually ran short on money. The problem was that her parents were extremely private about their finances.

Ramzey suggested the couple may be reluctant to talk because they feel embarrassed about their financial situation.

“They know that they haven’t done a good job with money and it bothers them,” he said. “We didn’t do a good job. I’m gonna blame it on the rapture.”

He also cautioned Kate not to expect a dramatic financial transformation.

Instead, he encouraged the family to focus on practical support. Since the parents already own a paid-off home and two paid-off vehicles, he suggested quietly checking that necessities such as food, utilities and property taxes are covered.

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“Just make sure the electric bill is paid,” Ramsey said, and added to check in on the refrigerator and how it’s stocked, and discreetly bring over essentials like beef and chicken if they need them.

The future is unpredictable, so it’s still worth having a retirement plan, even if those conversations can be a little awkward. AdviserMatch connects you with financial advisors who help with retirement planning, investment strategy and money advice. There’s no obligation, and it only takes about two minutes to get started.

Ramsey’s advice to Kate wasn’t to argue theology or try to control her parents’ giving habits. It was to love them, support them and prepare to help if necessary.

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