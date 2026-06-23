My Ex Stopped Paying Our Joint Credit Cards and I'm Left With $48,000 in Debt. Now What?

Divorce untangles a lot of things, but joint credit card debt is rarely one of them quickly. Even if a divorce decree assigns specific debts to one spouse, credit card issuers are not bound by that agreement. If your name is on the account, you are liable for the balance, regardless of what the settlement paperwork says. For someone left managing $48,000 in joint debt, that legal reality shapes every option available.

The first step is understanding which accounts are truly joint, which are individual accounts where you were added as an authorized user, and which have already been closed or transferred.

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Joint Account Versus Authorized User: The Difference Matters

A joint account holder is equally responsible for the full balance. An authorized user has spending privileges but typically no legal liability for the debt, depending on the card issuer and state law. If you were added to an account as an authorized user rather than a co-applicant, contact the issuer and request removal. Your credit report will still show the account history, but you may be able to eliminate ongoing liability for new charges.

For true joint accounts, your options are to pay them off, refinance them into individual accounts, or pursue debt relief.

The Problem With Waiting for Your Ex to Pay

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If your ex has defaulted on a joint account, you may need to pay the balance yourself to protect your credit and then pursue reimbursement through the courts separately.

Consolidating Into Individual Debt

One practical path forward is consolidating the joint balances into a personal loan held solely in your name. This removes the joint liability structure and gives you full control over the payoff timeline. It requires qualifying on your own income and credit profile, which may look different post-divorce if your household income has changed.

On $48,000 at a competitive personal loan rate of 10% to 13% over five years, your monthly payment would be roughly $1,000 to $1,100. Whether that is manageable on a single income depends on your current expenses, but the alternative, leaving $48,000 in joint accounts tied to someone else’s payment habits, carries risks that are harder to predict.

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When a Debt Relief Program Makes More Sense

If your credit score has already been affected by missed payments during the divorce process, or if $48,000 is more than you can realistically service at current interest rates on your own income, a debt relief program may produce better outcomes than a new loan. Relief programs can negotiate directly with creditors to reduce balances or interest rates without requiring you to qualify for new credit.

Accredited Debt Relief offers a free consultation and regularly works with people navigating debt that has been complicated by a major life change. They can review the full picture of your accounts, including which are joint, which have already gone delinquent, and what each creditor is likely to accept.

One thing to do before that call: pull your credit report and make a list of every account that still shows your name, joint or individual, along with the current balance and status. Post-divorce, that list sometimes contains surprises, and knowing what is there before a professional reviews it with you saves time and produces better guidance.

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