Discovering your spouse has been hiding debt can be shocking. Discovering it’s more than $100,000 after five years of marriage can feel like the ground has disappeared beneath your feet.

That was the situation facing Mary from Virginia when she called “The Ramsey Show” recently. What started as questions about debt quickly turned into a deeper conversation about trust, financial transparency and whether her marriage could recover.

A Hidden Financial Life

Mary said she recently uncovered roughly $100,000 in debt tied to her husband, who is set to retire in a few months from the military after 22 years of service.

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As she dug deeper, she discovered spending habits that included around $800 a month on eating out and another $300 on gaming.

“Financial infidelity” was how co-host John Delony described the situation, telling Mary, “You found out he was cheating on you.”

He argued the issue went far beyond dollars and cents.

“If behavior is a language, he’s telling you, ‘I don’t want to be married to you,'” Delony said, referring to years of secretive financial decisions and refusal to fully share finances.

Mary responded by taking control of the household money. She took away credit cards, removed payment methods from shopping and delivery apps, and put her husband on a cash-only system.

Ramsey warned that the arrangement wasn’t a long-term solution, saying the couple needed to become partners again instead of operating as parent and child.

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Sell The Cars, Skip The HELOC

Mary’s original question was whether a home equity line of credit could help them pay off the debt before her husband’s retirement.

“No, I would not take out a home equity loan,” was the answer of personal finance personality Dave Ramsey.

He worried that moving unsecured debt onto their home would put valuable assets at risk while doing nothing to address the underlying behavior that created the problem.

The conversation took another turn when Mary revealed the couple owned three houses, including rental properties with substantial equity.

“You sell that the joint house y’all bought together and it brings in 50 grand and then you sell both the cars and you’re debt-free,” Delony told Mary.

“He would reply, ‘How is he getting to work?'” she responded, to which the hosts shared their ideas: An Uber, a bicycle, a scooter or a moped. When Mary laughed at the suggestions, Delony said he was “not playing at all.”

“If you sell both these cars, that clears up a chunk of the debt, right?” he added.

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“I don’t want you to do any of this,” Ramsey said. “I didn’t want you to discover that this separate life you were leading led to an absolute disaster because your husband was moronic with his handling of his side of the money.”

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