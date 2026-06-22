My Employer Doesn't Offer a 401(k). What Are My Retirement Savings Options?

Roughly a third of private sector workers in the United States do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan. If you are among them, you are not without options, but the responsibility for finding and funding those options rests entirely with you rather than defaulting through payroll deduction. That extra friction is why so many workers without workplace plans end up undersaved.

The good news is that the tax-advantaged alternatives available outside of employer plans are more flexible and generous than many people realize.

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The IRA Is Your Primary Vehicle

An Individual Retirement Account is the most accessible retirement savings option for workers without a 401(k). Traditional IRAs allow pre-tax contributions that reduce your taxable income now, with taxes owed on withdrawals in retirement. Roth IRAs accept after-tax contributions but grow and distribute entirely tax-free.

The SEP-IRA for Self-Employed and Freelance Workers

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SEP-IRAs are straightforward to open, have no annual filing requirements, and allow contributions up to the tax filing deadline including extensions, which gives self-employed workers flexibility in timing their contributions.

The Solo 401(k) for Business Owners With No Employees

The administrative requirements are slightly higher than a SEP-IRA, including a Form 5500 filing once the plan exceeds $250,000 in assets, but the contribution flexibility is superior for high-income self-employed workers.

See Also: Empower’s Retirement Fee Analyzer shows exactly how much you’re paying in fees across your 401(k), IRA, and other retirement accounts — and calculates how those fees compound against you over time. Most people are surprised by what they find.

Automating Contributions Without Payroll Deduction

SoFi Invest offers traditional and Roth IRA accounts with no minimum balance and automated contribution features that replicate the payroll deduction habit for workers whose employers do not provide it.

Calculate your maximum allowable IRA or SEP-IRA contribution for this tax year before you open an account. Knowing the ceiling makes the monthly transfer target concrete rather than arbitrary.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here’s Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

ARK7

Doroni

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

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