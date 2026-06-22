Peter Schiff Says Zuckerberg ‘Deserves a Yacht,’ Fires Back at Elizabeth Warren

Should billionaires be taxed more heavily, or have they earned their wealth by building products and companies used by billions of people around the world?

The exchange began when Warren highlighted the arrival of Zuckerberg’s yacht in Seattle on May 27, the same day Meta cut 1,400 jobs as part of a larger round of layoffs. Warren said that the contrast showed how the economy is tilted in favor of the wealthy while ordinary workers pay the price.

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Schiff Defends Zuckerberg’s Wealth

“Nothing says our economy is broken like billionaires sailing around on yachts while workers are left out to dry,” Warren wrote in a post on X on June 11.

She also shared a video criticizing what she described as an economic system where “billionaires win, families lose.”

That prompted a response from Schiff, who pushed back on Warren’s criticism.

“Meta employs about 80,000 people. How many do you employ?” Schiff wrote. “Plus he has hundreds of millions of people using his services daily. I’d say he deserves a yacht. What services do you provide that improve people’s lives?”

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Warren’s Wealth Tax Push

In March, Warren joined Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) in reintroducing the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act. The proposed legislation would impose a 2% annual tax on household wealth above $50 million and a 3% rate on wealth above $1 billion.

“While multi-millionaires and billionaires are getting richer and richer, families are getting squeezed by a rigged economy,” Warren said in a joint statement from the House members. “My bill is about basic fairness and making the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share.”

According to lawmakers backing the bill, the tax could generate an estimated $6.2 trillion over the next decade and help fund programs such as affordable child care, housing initiatives, Medicare expansion and tuition-free community college.

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Betting On Innovation

The debate also raises a bigger question about where wealth comes from. Zuckerberg became rich by building technology that changed the way billions of people connect, communicate and share information online.

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