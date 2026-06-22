Digging out of debt is rarely easy, especially at 22 years old. One young man found himself staring down $73,000 in debt, including $40,000 in credit card balances and $30,000 in student loans. After years of avoiding the problem, he finally got serious about fixing it.

Keegan from Florida shared his story on a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show” and said that he had already started making major sacrifices to turn things around.

Selling His Way Out Of Debt

Keegan earns about $3,500 a month working in marketing for a pain cream company. Instead of looking for shortcuts, he began selling assets to reduce what he owed.

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He sold his car for $13,000 and used the money to eliminate the remaining auto loan. He also sold several bicycles for $10,000 and used the proceeds to pay off two credit cards carrying a combined balance of $8,500.

Those moves helped him significantly reduce his debt burden.

But then an unexpected opportunity appeared.

Keegan said a close friend whose family has a lot of money offered to pay off the rest of his debt. The arrangement would require Keegan to pay the money back over time, effectively making the friend his lender.

The idea immediately caught the attention of personal finance expert Dave Ramsey.

“What kind of a friend has $73,000?” Ramsey asked.

Keegan responded that his friend came from a wealthy family.

“He comes from generational wealth,” Keegan said. “His dad’s very wealthy, so he has lots of money just lying around.”

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At first glance, the offer sounded appealing. A private loan from a friend could potentially come with lower interest costs and make repayment easier.

Ramsey wasn’t convinced. “I would not do that,” he told the caller.

According to Ramsey, borrowing money from a friend changes the nature of the relationship, even when both people have good intentions.

“The borrower is slave to the lender,” he said.

Ramsey argued that once money enters the equation, the lender often starts paying attention to the borrower’s spending decisions. Things like vacations, nights out or discretionary purchases can suddenly become sources of tension.

Co-host Jade Warshaw agreed, adding that friends have front-row seats to each other’s lives, which can create complications that don’t exist with traditional lenders.

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The Real Change Already Happened

What impressed Ramsey most wasn’t the amount of debt Keegan had paid off. It was the fact that he had changed his behavior.

After years of accumulating debt, he had become focused on paying it down. He sold assets, adjusted his lifestyle and started attacking the problem directly.

“When Keegan changed, everything changed,” Ramsey said. “Before Keegan changed, nothing changed.”

Ramsey encouraged the caller to continue his debt payoff journey without involving his friend, and instead suggested picking up additional work to speed up the process.

Ramsey’s final message was that Keegan was the answer to the problem, not borrowing from a wealthy friend.

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