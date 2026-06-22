I Have No Idea What My Credit Score Is or What's on My Report. Would Dave Ramsey Say That's a Problem?

Ramsey’s honest answer might surprise you. He would tell you that a credit score is not the goal, that a high credit score simply means you have a long history of borrowing money and paying it back, and that the real goal is to not need credit at all. But he would also tell you that ignoring what is on your credit report entirely is a different kind of mistake, one that can cost you in ways that have nothing to do with taking on new debt.

Why Your Credit Report Matters Even If You Hate Debt

Your credit report is not just a borrowing tool. It is a financial identity document. Employers check it. Landlords check it. Insurance companies in many states use credit-based insurance scores to set your premiums. Utility companies use it to determine whether you pay a deposit. If you have never looked at yours, you have no idea whether the information in it is accurate, and errors on credit reports are more common than most people realize.

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The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates that a significant portion of consumers have errors on at least one of their credit reports. An error you do not know about cannot be disputed. An error that goes undisputed stays on your report and affects decisions being made about you without your knowledge.

The Identity Theft Problem

Here is the more urgent reason to know what is on your report: identity theft. A credit account opened in your name that you did not open will not send you a statement. It will not call you when it goes delinquent. It will simply sit on your credit report, damaging your history and potentially racking up balances, until the day you finally look.

The Federal Trade Commission processes millions of identity theft reports every year. The damage from undetected identity theft compounds over time. The earlier it is caught, the easier it is to resolve. That requires monitoring, not occasional guessing.

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What Ramsey Actually Says About Credit Scores

Ramsey’s position is nuanced and worth understanding correctly. He does not tell people to trash their credit scores on purpose. He tells people to stop worshiping them. Stop taking on debt to build a score. Stop keeping credit cards “for the points.” Stop measuring financial health by a number that is fundamentally a measure of debt behavior.

But reviewing your report for accuracy and monitoring for fraud is not the same as obsessing over your score. It is basic financial hygiene, the same category as balancing your checkbook and keeping your insurance current.

Seeing the Full Picture

If you have never reviewed your credit report, start with the free annual reports available at AnnualCreditReport.com, which is the only federally authorized source. Review all three bureau reports, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, because errors on one do not always appear on the others.

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The Specific First Step

Pull your reports this week. Read through every account listed. Verify that every account is one you actually opened. Check the payment history on each one for accuracy. If you find anything that does not belong, file a dispute with the bureau directly and follow up in writing.

You do not have to love credit scores to understand that your credit report is your financial reputation in document form. Know what it says about you.

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