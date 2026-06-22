I've Been "Meaning to Get Organized" With My Money for Three Years. Would Dave Ramsey Say I'm the Problem?

Yes, and he would say it with a smile because he has heard this exact sentence thousands of times. “Meaning to” is the most expensive phrase in personal finance. Every month you spend without a system is a month where money leaks out of categories you cannot name, toward goals you have not defined, with no feedback telling you whether you are winning or losing.

The Cost of Financial Disorganization

Most people who have been meaning to get organized are not bad with money. They are avoidant with money. There is a difference. Bad money means you do not care. Avoidant means you care enough to feel guilty but not enough yet to feel the urgency. The problem is that avoidance has a real dollar cost attached to it.

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When your finances are disorganized, you pay overdraft fees you should not pay. You miss the window to dispute a charge. You forget a subscription you stopped using eight months ago. You have no idea whether your retirement is on track because you have never sat down long enough to find out. These are not catastrophic losses on their own. But compounded over three years of meaning to get organized, they add up to thousands of dollars and years of delayed progress.

Organization Is Not Complicated, But It Requires a Decision

The reason people stay disorganized is not that personal finance is hard. It is that getting organized requires a single uncomfortable decision: to look at the real numbers. All of them. At once. The credit card balance you have been not-quite-looking-at. The retirement account you opened and never funded properly. The monthly cash flow that you know does not add up but has never sat down to prove.

Ramsey’s zero-based budgeting system starts with exactly that reckoning. Write down every dollar of income. Write down every dollar of expense. Assign every dollar a category. Subtract to zero. The discomfort of that exercise lasts about one evening. The clarity it produces lasts indefinitely.

Trending: See how a tax-aware retirement strategy could help improve your 2026 outlook — match with a financial adviser today.

What Getting Organized Actually Looks Like

Financial organization is not a perfect spreadsheet. It is a system you can maintain. That means knowing your monthly income, knowing your monthly fixed and variable expenses, knowing your debt balances and interest rates, and knowing your account balances across every account you own. Not approximately. Exactly.

For most people, that information lives across a bank account, one or two credit cards, a 401(k) from a current or former employer, and maybe a savings account they rarely look at. Pulling it all together into one coherent picture is the work, and it is genuinely not that complicated once you commit to doing it.

The Tool That Removes the Friction

The reason the “meaning to” phase goes on for years is that the friction of getting started feels high. Setting up a spreadsheet from scratch, manually entering every account, categorizing three months of transactions. Nobody wants to do that on a Tuesday night after work. The solution is a tool that does most of the heavy lifting automatically.

See Also: Most budgeting apps ignore your investments. Empower doesn’t — it syncs your 401(k), IRA, bank, and credit accounts into one real-time dashboard.

Quicken connects your bank accounts, credit cards, loans, and investments in one place and categorizes your transactions automatically, so the picture of your financial life assembles itself rather than waiting for you to build it manually. What felt like a multi-evening project becomes something you can have functional in under an hour.

Tonight Is the Night

Stop letting another month pass. Open a browser, pull up every account you own, and write down the balance of each one on a piece of paper. That takes ten minutes. You now know more about your financial situation than you did this morning, and you have started the process that has been sitting on your to-do list for three years.

Every day you wait is another day the numbers are moving without your input. You are the one who should be directing where the money goes, and that starts tonight.

Read Next: The IRS Could Take A Bigger Bite Out Of Retirement Savings Than Many Expect — Some Investors Are Seeking Professional Help

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