When one of the world’s richest people starts arguing that someone else should be paying less tax, ears tend to perk up.

"I think what’s going on is that it’s kind of a tale of two economies," Bezos said.

According to Bezos, some Americans are thriving while others are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with everyday expenses.

"You have a bunch of people in this country who are doing really well, but you also have a bunch of people in this country who are struggling, struggling to pay rent, groceries," he said.

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Looking For Solutions Instead Of Villains

Bezos said much of the public discussion misses the point.

"Politicians are using the kind of age-old techniques," Bezos said. "They’re using this age-old technique of picking a villain and pointing fingers."

In his view, that approach may generate attention, but it does little to help people facing real financial challenges.

"If you want to help the group of people who are struggling, you have to figure out real root causes and solutions," Bezos said.

To illustrate the difference, Bezos pointed to a problem-solving method used at Amazon.

"If we have a problem at Amazon, the way we would fix it is we’d go in and we’d do the five whys and we’d try to get to a root cause," he said. "We try to find a root fix and then we fix it at the root. You’re fixing it forever. It’s a real solution."

He contrasted that approach with assigning blame.

"What we don’t do because it doesn’t work is just point fingers and blame people," Bezos said. "It might feel good for 10 seconds, but it doesn’t accomplish anything."

The Nurse Who Changed The Conversation

After laying out his philosophy, Bezos pointed to an example that he said highlights the problem.

"A nurse in Queens who makes $75,000 a year pays more than $12,000 a year in taxes," Bezos said.

He questioned whether that burden makes sense for someone earning a middle-class income.

"Why is a nurse in Queens who makes $75,000 a year paying more than $1,000 a month in taxes?" Bezos said. "That’s $1,000 a month that could help with rent or groceries or anything."

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Bezos suggested the country should start there.

"How about we start by having the nurse in Queens not pay taxes?" he said.

He argued that doing so would not dramatically affect government finances because lower earners contribute a relatively small share of total tax revenue.

"The bottom half of income earners in this country pay only 3% of the taxes," Bezos said. "It’s only 3%. We can find 3%."

The more he thought about the issue, the stronger his conclusion became.

"To me, it’s kind of absurd that we’re doing this," Bezos said.

Why Bezos Thinks The Number Should Be Zero

Bezos reserved some of his sharpest comments for the nurse example.

"We shouldn’t be asking this nurse in Queens to send money to Washington," Bezos said. "They should be sending her an apology. It really makes no sense."

When the discussion turned to whether higher-income Americans should pay more, Bezos said that remains a legitimate policy debate.

"The wealthy should pay their fair share, and we can argue about what the fair share is," Bezos said. "That’s a policy debate. That’s okay."

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What bothers him, he said, is the focus on blame.

"But the vilification is the thing," Bezos said. "That’s just the distraction."

He then made his preferred solution clear.

"The bottom half pay only 3%," Bezos said. "I think it should be zero. I don’t think it should be 3%. I think it should be zero."

Regardless of where someone falls on the political spectrum, taxes remain one of the largest expenses many Americans face during their working years and throughout retirement. Income taxes, retirement account withdrawals, capital gains and Social Security taxation can all affect how much money ultimately stays in a household’s pocket.

For that reason, many people choose to work with a financial advisor who can help evaluate tax-efficient strategies, retirement income plans and long-term wealth-building approaches. While no advisor can eliminate taxes altogether, careful planning may help investors avoid paying more than necessary and better prepare for future tax obligations.

For Bezos, the issue comes back to results. Rather than spending time deciding who deserves blame, he argued that policymakers should focus on helping people who are struggling to pay for necessities. His example was a nurse earning $75,000 a year and sending more than $1,000 every month to Washington.

In Bezos’ view, that money would do more good staying in her bank account.

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