Building wealth rarely looks exciting in the beginning. More often, it starts with a small monthly contribution, a lot of patience, and the hope that decades of compounding will eventually turn those modest deposits into something meaningful.

That’s the message President Donald Trump was trying to deliver on April 30 when he signed an executive order establishing TrumpIRA.gov, a new initiative aimed at helping Americans without workplace retirement plans save for the future.

To illustrate the point, Trump highlighted a hypothetical 25-year-old worker who contributes about $165 per month and qualifies for the Federal Saver’s Match.

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"For example, if a 25-year-old who is eligible for a Saver’s Match program invests just $165 a month under the matching federal contributions, they will have an estimated $465,000 in their account by the time they’re 65 years old," Trump said. "In other words, they’ll be rich. And there’s something awfully nice about that."

The example showcases the power of long-term investing. It also introduces a retirement benefit that many workers may not realize is coming.

More Than Just Monthly Contributions

According to a White House fact sheet, Trump’s projection assumes the worker contributes about $1,980 per year and receives the maximum federal match of $1,000 annually.

The Saver’s Match, created under the bipartisan SECURE 2.0 Act, is scheduled to begin in 2027. Eligible workers who contribute up to $2,000 annually to a qualifying retirement account can receive a government contribution equal to 50% of that amount.

Over 40 years, the hypothetical worker would contribute roughly $79,200. Federal matching contributions would add another $40,000, while investment growth accounts for the largest share of the projected balance.

According to White House estimates, nearly $155,000 of the final account value comes from the federal match and the growth generated by those matching dollars.

Trending: More than 1.5 million people are already quietly investing through Stash — start with as little as $1, earn stock on everyday purchases, and get a 3% IRA match with Stash+.

Not Every Worker Will Qualify

One important detail often overlooked in the headline numbers is that the full federal match is not available to everyone.

For 2027, single filers earning up to $20,500 qualify for the maximum match. The benefit gradually phases out and disappears entirely at $35,500. Married couples filing jointly qualify for the full match up to $41,000, with the benefit phasing out completely at $71,000.

That means a single worker earning $60,000 would not qualify for the Saver’s Match under current rules, while a married couple earning $60,000 jointly could still receive a reduced benefit.

The program is primarily designed for workers who often fall outside traditional retirement systems, including independent contractors, gig workers, self-employed Americans, part-time employees, and workers whose employers do not offer retirement plans.

TrumpIRA.gov itself is not available yet. The Treasury Department has been directed to launch the website by Jan. 1, allowing workers to compare low-cost IRA options offered by private financial institutions.

Time Remains The Most Valuable Asset

The most powerful part of Trump’s example isn’t necessarily the government match.

It’s the 40-year head start.

The hypothetical worker begins saving at 25 and stays invested until 65. That timeline gives compound growth decades to work, which is why the projected balance ends up far larger than the actual contributions.

Whether $465,000 qualifies as "rich" depends largely on perspective.

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By retirement-planning standards, many professionals would argue it is not. Assuming inflation averages 3% over the next four decades, that balance would have purchasing power closer to roughly $145,000 in today’s dollars. Using a 4% withdrawal rate, it could generate about $18,600 annually before taxes.

But that’s only part of the story.

The larger lesson may have less to do with a specific dollar amount and more to do with having a plan. Workers who qualify for the Saver’s Match have an opportunity to collect money that would otherwise be left on the table. Those who don’t qualify still face many of the same retirement questions: how much to save, where to invest, when to claim Social Security, and how to turn savings into income that lasts.

That’s where a financial advisor can play an important role. Whether someone is just starting out, approaching retirement, or already retired, a comprehensive retirement strategy can help identify opportunities to grow savings, manage taxes, and create a plan tailored to individual goals.

Because for most Americans, the goal isn’t necessarily to be rich. It’s to build enough financial security to live retirement on their own terms.

Read Next: The IRS Could Take A Bigger Bite Out Of Retirement Savings Than Many Expect — Some Investors Are Seeking Professional Help

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