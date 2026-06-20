Calls to tax billionaires are getting louder, but "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary says it will not solve America’s problems because the real issue is government inefficiency.

Raising taxes on wealthier Americans could "destroy" the American dream and would do little to solve the country’s problems, O’Leary said in part of a CNN discussion he shared on X last month.

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"Is New York City the most highly taxed jurisdiction in America? Yes," O’Leary said. "Is it the most poorly run city in America? Yes. It’s just so inefficient. All Bezos was saying is you could steal all of his money, give it all to New York, and they would just piss it away."

O’Leary called New York a "complete disaster" and said people like Bezos should run cities.

"I loved what he said," O’Leary told CNN. "I thought he was right on. We should get more Bezoses, many more of them and put them in charge of running a place like New York which is an absolute mess."

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was also part of the CNN discussion, called Bezos’ argument "hypocritical" and said the billionaire’s wealth could make a big difference in improving the lives of average Americans.

"Jeff Bezos is entirely out of touch," de Blasio said. "I was amazed, there wasn’t even a hint of humility and understanding of just how difficult the lives of average American working people are and how he could do a lot to help."

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‘Sheer Blind Stupidity’

New York state lawmakers recently passed a new tax on luxury second homes in New York City as part of the state budget deal. The tax targets people who own expensive homes in the city but do not use them as their primary residence.

"Let me count how many ways this policy is stupid because you want more of these people," O’Leary told Fox Business. "You want thousands more of them that don’t live here, pay taxes, pay maintenance, create jobs in construction and don’t use the city services, that’s sheer blind stupidity that policy."

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Bezos Says His Money Won’t ‘Solve The Problem’

Bezos also shared his views on the tax law in the CNBC interview, saying that while the measure could be a "fine" policy for New York, it would not address the city’s underlying fiscal problems.

"There is so much waste in government spending," Bezos said. If people want me to pay more billions, then let’s have that debate, but don’t pretend that’s going to solve the problem. You could double the taxes I pay, and it’s not going to help that teacher in Queens."

"I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ," Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote on X, responding to Bezos’ comments.

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