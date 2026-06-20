Medicare may cover 80% of your healthcare needs once you hit age 65, but that isn’t stopping retirees from spending a larger percentage of their monthly budgets on medical expenses.

How much? Based on wealth management firm Schroders’ 2026 US Retirement Survey, 16% of retirees’ total monthly income is going to healthcare costs whether its insurance premiums, prescription drugs or out-of-pocket expenses.

Of retirees surveyed by Schroders, 58% were caught off guard by this. They thought Medicare would cover more of those expenses, resulting in healthcare becoming among the most underestimated costs in retirement, the firm said.

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It doesn’t help that the increased medical expenses come at a time when inflation is rising and gasoline prices are soaring, leaving many retirees on a fixed income worried about running out of money. Of survey respondents, 58% told Schroders they don’t know how long their savings will last.

Medicare Isn’t The Be All End All

There are several things it doesn’t cover that may come as a surprise to retirees and can chip away at their monthly income. Some of those items include routine dental care, vision exams and eyeglasses, hearing aids and long-term nursing home care, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Even when Medicare does cover something, retirees are paying more for their coverage. For 2026, the average monthly Medicare premium is $202.90, up 9.7% from $185 in 2025, CMS said. Drug prices are also rising, with Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage up 9.5% from last year.

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No Redos

Higher-than-expected healthcare costs are compounding a broader affordability problem facing many retirees in America. Nearly half of those surveyed by Schroders said their overall living expenses in retirement were higher than what they budgeted for.

Once an individual is retired, protecting the portfolio against losses becomes just as important as making sure it continues to grow. People are living well into their 80s and beyond, so their savings have to work for three and even four decades, Boyden said.

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