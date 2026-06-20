Building wealth is hard enough without constantly seeing stories of people your age who appear to be far ahead. That’s the frustration one 25-year-old investor shared after repeatedly seeing posts from people in their early 20s claiming to have investment accounts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“All I see is an endless sea of posts of people my age somehow possessing investment accounts well above $100,000,” they wrote. “I just can’t fathom how it’s possible.”

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Why The Internet May Not Reflect Reality

The responses quickly revealed that many people shared the same doubts.

One reason people gave is that online finance communities tend to attract people who are really into saving, investing and building wealth. People with big account balances are also much more likely to post screenshots and share their success stories than people with more average amounts invested.

“Only people doing well are posting,” one commenter wrote.

Others pointed out that there’s no way to verify many claims made online. Some people joked about being billionaires or multimillionaires, and one commenter simply said that it’s easy for anyone to make things up online because there’s no real accountability.

Many people also said that family help can make a big difference. Some young investors have parents who pay for college, let them live at home, cover certain expenses or help them stay out of debt. Others may get money through an inheritance or other financial support that doesn’t always come up when they talk about their net worth.

At the same time, several commenters argued that not every large portfolio is the result of family money or exaggeration.

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High Incomes, Bull Markets And Good Timing

Many in the thread cited careers in technology, finance, engineering and other high-paying industries where young professionals can earn six-figure salaries soon after graduation. Some also receive company stock that can appreciate significantly during strong market periods.

The bull market itself also came up frequently in the discussion. Investors who bought technology stocks, cryptocurrency or other fast-growing assets at the right time sometimes saw enormous gains.

A few people openly admitted that luck played a role in their success. “The majority of my portfolio comes from getting lucky buying crypto when I was younger,” one investor shared.

Others described turning relatively small investments into much larger sums through concentrated bets on individual stocks.

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For investors who aren’t sure whether they’re on track, getting an outside perspective helps. AdviserMatch connects you with financial advisors who can help with retirement planning, investment strategy and broader financial guidance. Consultations are no-obligation, services vary by advisor, and it only takes about two minutes to get started.

The most repeated lesson from the discussion was to compare yourself to your past self, not to anonymous internet posts.

“Trust the process,” one person said. “You want to have 1x your salary saved by 30, and with $50K I would say you are very much there.”

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Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

ARK7

Doroni

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

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FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

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