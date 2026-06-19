A Florida woman recently found herself in a surprisingly common household debate: whether it’s time to replace a smartphone.

Samantha called into “The Ramsey Show” to discuss the disagreement and said that her current iPhone is about three years old, Apple Pay no longer works, it won’t connect to her Apple Watch, and it’s been dropped enough times that it’s showing its age. Regardless, when she brought up buying a new one, her husband wasn’t convinced.

A Phone Problem Or A Want?

Samantha said her phone wasn’t working properly anymore, and since she travels a lot for work, it was becoming a problem. But the conversation shifted when co-host George Kamel asked why she wanted a brand-new iPhone Pro that costs about $1,100.

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“Because I just wanted the new one,” she said.

“There we go,” Kamel replied. “Thank you for your honesty, Samantha. So, it went from my phone doesn’t work to no, I just want the fanciest, latest, and greatest.”

That honesty changed the discussion. The issue was no longer whether she needed a working phone. It became a question of whether she needed the newest and most expensive option available.

Kamel wasn’t entirely sold on the idea.

“Why are you looking at the Pro Max?” he asked. “It’s like knowing you get into car wrecks a lot and going, ‘I’ll take the Porsche, please.'”

Instead, he suggested considering a used or refurbished model, pointing out that newer iPhones in great condition can often be purchased for a fraction of the retail price.

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Their Finances Tell A Different Story

As the hosts dug deeper, they discovered the couple wasn’t struggling financially.

The caller said they had no debt outside their mortgage, maintained roughly six months of expenses in cash reserves, invested about 30% of their income annually, and had accumulated around $1 million in investments.

After hearing those numbers, co-host Jade Warshaw jokingly sided with the caller.

“So, it sounds like the old boy is being a little stingy,” she said.

The hosts then discussed how long people should realistically keep a smartphone. Audience opinions varied widely, with some saying two or three years, others saying five years, and some arguing phones should be used until they stop working entirely.

Warshaw ultimately felt that three years wasn’t an unreasonable time to consider an upgrade, especially given the couple’s financial position.

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