'You’re In Super Stupid Land': Dave Ramsey Blasts Couple Who Borrowed $223K To Buy Moving Franchise

A business dream that was supposed to move one Florida couple forward instead left them stuck.

Carrie, who lives outside Tampa, told "The Ramsey Show" that she and her husband borrowed $223,000 through a Small Business Administration loan to buy an existing moving company franchise. The franchise closed, leaving the couple with the debt.

"You go take out a $200,000 loan to buy a business, you’re in stupid land," personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said. "And you do that with an SBA loan, you’re in super stupid land."

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The Head Start Became The Trap

Carrie said they paid a premium for the moving franchise because it already had customers and was up and running. They believed buying an established business would give them a better chance at success.

But within about a year, Carrie said, it became clear the company was "not going to be profitable anytime soon." Her husband decided to close the business, and everything tied to it was eventually sold off.

Ramsey asked whether they could have sold the franchise to another buyer. Carrie said they had explored that option, but finding a buyer looked like a long process and the franchisor offered little help.

"Debt only works when debt works and that’s never," Ramsey said. "You get your butt bit off here, man."

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The Franchise Was Gone, But His Earning Power Wasn’t

Carrie said her husband worked in operations and logistics management before buying the franchise, including jobs connected to Amazon and another company. He was making about $109,000 before losing that position during a restructuring.

After nearly a year of looking for work, Carrie said, the franchise opportunity came along. Her husband later returned to logistics, earning about $70,000, while Carrie made about $48,000.

Ramsey said that kind of supply chain experience should still command a six-figure income.

"The logistics world, if he knows supply chain and he knows how to lay that out, that’s a six-figure income," he said.

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The Debt Became A Matter Of Time

Ramsey laid out what repayment could look like for the $223,000 debt. At about $23,000 a year, he said, the debt would take roughly 10 years to pay off. At about $50,000 a year, it could be gone in about five.

He said about $40,000 in income could cut that timeline to three or four years without forcing the couple to live on "beans and rice."

"You take the 223 and you divide it into the number of years you want to fool with this," Ramsey said.

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