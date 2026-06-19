The woman shared her story on Reddit recently, where she said that some older homeowners have become disconnected from the financial realities facing younger buyers. “Boomers are just rage baiting us at this point,” she wrote. “All they want to do to us is make us angry and make our cortisol levels rise.”

A Costly Suggestion

According to the poster, she and her husband found a house that was somewhat within their budget but required substantial repairs. During a discussion about the property, her mother-in-law repeatedly suggested they build a two-story garage and workshop with living quarters above it, then stay there while renovating the main house.

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The problem, the woman explained, was the cost.

“Mind you, this would cost $150-$300k,” she wrote. She added that the garage project would cost roughly the same amount as the house itself.

Frustrated by the repeated advice, her husband finally asked his mother a simple question: “Are you going to help us build it?”

Her response was “a sharp nope.”

The conversation didn’t improve from there. The poster said she later mentioned that they would eventually need furniture for the home and wondered whether her mother-in-law had anything she might be willing to part with.

According to the woman, her mother-in-law “made $850k profit on their first home and went from there.” She also described her as a hoarder, saying her house is “packed with stuff” and has “a pile of Amazon boxes to the ceiling.”

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Despite owning multiple properties and reportedly having barns full of furniture, the mother-in-law suggested they check Facebook Marketplace instead.

The exchange struck a nerve with many commenters, who said they had experienced similar conversations with older relatives.

One commenter said there is an “uncrossable generation knowledge gap” between older homeowners and younger buyers trying to enter today’s housing market.

Others added that some boomers benefited from decades of rising home values and lower housing costs and don’t fully appreciate how difficult affordability has become.

More Than A Housing Debate

The discussion shifted beyond one family disagreement and into a debate about wealth, family support and generational expectations.

Some commenters agreed with the original poster and said parents who accumulated significant assets should be willing to help younger family members when possible. Others pushed back, arguing that parents are under no obligation to provide money, furniture or housing assistance to adult children.

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“Guys. Boomers are just rage baiting us at this point,” the original poster added. “All they want to do to us is make us angry and make our cortisol levels rise. Don’t take the bait!”

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