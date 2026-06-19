Most billionaires aren’t telling people to skip coffee and eat mac and cheese.

Then again, most billionaires didn’t start out driving a car with holes in the floorboard.

Long before Mark Cuban became a billionaire entrepreneur he sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for billions and became a household name on "Shark Tank," he was scraping by. He shared apartments with roommates, slept on the floor and stretched every dollar he had.

So when Cuban tells people the first step to getting rich is saving every penny possible, he’s speaking from experience.

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In a blog post titled "How to Get Rich," Cuban offered advice that sounded less like Wall Street wisdom and more like survival tactics in 2008.

"Instead of coffee, drink water. Instead of going to McDonald’s, eat Mac and Cheese. Cut up your credit cards," Cuban wrote.

It wasn’t glamorous advice.

That was exactly the point.

No Shortcuts, No Secret Sauce

Cuban began his post with a warning.

"There are no shortcuts. NONE," he wrote.

At the time, financial markets were in turmoil and plenty of people were looking for a quick way to make money. Cuban argued that uncertainty creates opportunity, but he also warned readers to be skeptical of anyone promising easy returns.

"If a deal is a great deal, they aren’t going to share it with you," he wrote.

His message was simple: real wealth isn’t built through miracle investments, guaranteed returns or whatever hot scheme happens to be making the rounds.

It starts with discipline.

Cash Is King When Opportunity Knocks

For Cuban, saving money wasn’t about retirement accounts or showing off a growing bank balance.

It was about being ready.

"Save your money. Save as much money as you possibly can," he wrote.

Cuban argued that people who consistently save put themselves in a position to act when opportunities appear. Those who spend every dollar they earn often don’t have that flexibility.

"The first step to getting rich requires discipline," he wrote.

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At the time, Cuban encouraged readers to keep their savings in 6-month CDs, arguing that cash gives investors options when markets become volatile.

The broader lesson still resonates today. Whether someone prefers cash, CDs, stocks, bonds, annuities, real estate or a mix of investments, having money available creates choices.

And choices can be valuable when uncertainty hits.

Getting Rich Starts With Getting Smart

Saving money was only half of Cuban’s formula.

His second rule was becoming knowledgeable about a business or industry.

"The 2nd rule for getting rich is getting smart," he wrote.

Rather than chasing whatever happened to be popular, Cuban encouraged readers to find an industry they genuinely enjoyed and learn everything they could about it.

Read the trade publications. Attend industry events. Talk to people who work in the field.

Most importantly, be patient.

"This is not a short term project," Cuban wrote. "We are talking years. Lots of years and maybe decades."

The goal wasn’t to get lucky.

The goal was to be prepared when luck arrived.

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There’s More Than One Way To Build Wealth

That’s one reason Cuban’s advice still resonates.

He wasn’t prescribing a single investment strategy.

Some people are comfortable with stocks. Others prefer CDs or annuities. Some investors like real estate. Others would rather focus on growing a business.

The right approach depends on individual goals, risk tolerance and timelines.

For investors who aren’t sure which path makes the most sense, working with a financial advisor can help. A financial advisor can evaluate different options, explain risks and help build a strategy based on personal goals rather than market headlines.

AdvisorMatch makes that process easier by connecting investors with financial advisors who fit their needs. Instead of guessing whether stocks, real estate, annuities or other investments belong in a portfolio, investors can discuss those choices with a professional and develop a plan tailored to their situation.

Cuban’s message wasn’t really about mac and cheese.

It was about discipline.

The billionaire who once slept on the floor and drove a car held together by determination understood something many people don’t discover until much later: opportunity tends to favor the people who are ready for it.

Or as Cuban put it, "If you do, you will find out what it feels like to get lucky."

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