For generations, financial independence was supposed to arrive with adulthood.

Get a job. Pay your own bills. Build a career. Somewhere along the way, the training wheels come off.

Except that's not how many people see it anymore.

According to Northwestern Mutual's 2026 Planning & Progress Study, Americans say they achieve or expect to achieve financial independence at age 37 on average. Yet 22% of Gen X respondents say they don't expect to become financially independent at all.

For a generation already eyeing retirement, that's a number that's hard to ignore.

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America's Forgotten Middle Child Has Some Doubts

While Gen Z may be grabbing most of the headlines, Gen X appears to be carrying much of the financial anxiety.

The study found that 22% of Gen X respondents do not expect to ever achieve financial independence. The same percentage appeared among Boomers and older Americans.

That's a surprising level of pessimism from a generation that should be in its peak earning years.

Often dubbed "America's forgotten middle child," Gen X occupies an unusual position. Many are helping aging parents while also providing support to children who haven't fully launched financially. It's why the generation is frequently described as the sandwich generation.

At the same time, retirement is no longer a distant concept. For many Gen X households, it's approaching quickly.

Unlike some older workers who spent much of their careers covered by traditional pensions, Gen X largely shouldered the shift toward self-funded retirement plans. They also lived through the dot-com crash, the housing crisis, the Great Recession and several periods of economic uncertainty that disrupted long-term planning.

All of that may help explain why confidence is harder to come by.

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The Retirement Numbers Tell Part Of The Story

The study's findings become easier to understand when viewed alongside retirement savings data.

According to Federal Reserve data, households led by someone ages 45 to 54 have a median retirement account balance of roughly $115,000. For households ages 55 to 64, the median balance is approximately $185,000.

While some families have accumulated considerably more through businesses, brokerage accounts, real estate and other investments, those figures suggest many Americans are still playing catch-up.

That's especially noteworthy because Northwestern Mutual found that Americans believe they need roughly $1.46 million to retire comfortably.

The gap between what people have and what they think they'll need may be contributing to the pessimism.

Meanwhile, younger generations appear more optimistic. Although 72% of Gen Z respondents report some level of financial dependence on parents, only 20% say they don't expect to achieve financial independence.

Time has a way of making almost every financial goal seem more achievable.

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It's Not Too Late To Change The Math

The encouraging news is that financial independence isn't a single milestone that arrives on schedule for everyone.

For some people, it comes earlier. For others, it takes longer. Life circumstances, health challenges, family responsibilities, career changes and economic conditions all play a role.

What's far more important than a target age is having a strategy.

A trusted financial advisor can help bring those pieces together.

Whether someone is building wealth, preparing for retirement, managing a business, caring for family members or navigating a major life transition, an advisor can help identify blind spots, stress-test assumptions and create a roadmap tailored to specific goals.

The Northwestern Mutual study found that financial independence may arrive at age 37 for many people.

The more revealing finding may be that a growing number of Americans aren't sure they'll ever get there.

The good news is that financial confidence doesn't come from a survey result. It comes from having a plan, adjusting it when life changes and continuing to move forward even when the finish line seems farther away than expected.

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