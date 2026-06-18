Saving $25,000 for a wedding in 18 months is an achievable goal with a clear timeline, and the timeline is the key variable that determines where the money belongs. At 18 months out, you need the money to be accessible, safe from market volatility, and earning something meaningful while you build toward the target. That combination points directly to a high-yield savings account.

Investing wedding savings in the market introduces the risk of a 15% to 20% drawdown in a bad month, right before you need the funds. That is not a risk worth taking for an 18-month horizon.

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What $25,000 in 18 Months Requires Monthly

Saving $25,000 over 18 months means setting aside roughly $1,389 per month from today. If you already have some savings toward the goal, that monthly requirement is lower. If the full $25,000 is starting from zero, the monthly number is the floor you are working with.

On a joint saving plan between two people, that is roughly $695 per person per month, which is more manageable as a shared goal with shared contributions going into a single account.

Why a High-Yield Savings Account Beats a CD Here

A certificate of deposit locks your money for a fixed term in exchange for a guaranteed rate. A 12-month CD at 4.5% would earn more certainty than a variable-rate savings account, but wedding expenses rarely arrive in one lump sum at month 18. Venue deposits, catering deposits, photographer retainers, and vendor payments start months before the wedding date.

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A high-yield savings account lets you draw funds as vendor payments come due without penalty, which a CD does not. The rate difference between a competitive CD and a high-yield savings account is typically small enough that the liquidity advantage of the savings account outweighs the modest rate benefit of locking funds in.

How Much Interest the Account Will Generate

If you open a high-yield savings account today at 4.5% APY and make consistent monthly contributions of $1,389, your balance at 18 months will be approximately $25,000 in principal contributions plus roughly $900 in interest, assuming rates hold. That $900 is a meaningful contribution toward a vendor tip, a rehearsal dinner upgrade, or a honeymoon expense.

The Federal Reserve’s rate decisions will influence whether your rate stays at 4.5% or shifts during your 18-month saving window, but even at 3.5%, the interest generated beats a traditional savings account by a wide margin.

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Setting Up a Dedicated Account for This Goal

Keeping wedding savings in a separate account from your emergency fund and general savings is worth the extra account setup time. When the money is in a named, dedicated account, it is harder to spend casually and easier to track progress against the $25,000 goal. Many high-yield savings platforms allow you to label accounts or create savings buckets for specific goals.

SoFi Invest’s high-yield savings account supports goal-based saving and carries no monthly fees, which makes it a practical choice for a defined-timeline goal like a wedding fund.

Set up the monthly automatic transfer the same week you open the account. Eighteen months moves faster than it feels, and the accounts that hit their targets are almost always the ones where the contribution is automated rather than manual.

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