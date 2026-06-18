“To be honest, it feels a bit too good to be true,” they added.

The question sparked a Reddit discussion where traders shared their real-world experiences with funded accounts, payouts and the realities of trying to make money in the markets. While some reported substantial earnings, many said success depended far more on trading skill, discipline and risk management than on the funding itself.

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Success Doesn’t Happen Overnight

Many traders use prop firms, which are companies that let traders access larger trading accounts after passing an evaluation. In return, the trader typically shares a portion of any profits they generate.

One trader said prop trading had become their full-time job and claimed to have made more than $300,000 over the previous six months. Another trader reported receiving about $25,000 in payouts during the year after spending two years learning the craft and working through multiple setbacks.

Others described a much slower journey. One trader explained that it took months before receiving a first payout. They said they treated the account as if it were their own money, traded small positions and focused heavily on risk management. Once payouts started coming in, they used some of the money to continue trading while setting aside the rest in a personal account.

“Focus on yourself and ignore the noise,” one commenter summed up their approach in a simple piece of advice.

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Trading Skill Matters More Than Funding

Many of the responses focused less on the firms themselves and more on the trader behind the screen.

According to several experienced participants, access to additional capital doesn’t automatically create profits. Traders still need a strategy that works and the discipline to execute it consistently.

“If you can’t make money with a small personal account, you will lose with prop firms too,” one trader said. “If you can make money with your account, you can buy additional prop firm accounts to scale your profits.”

A number of traders also stressed the importance of understanding account rules, using proper position sizing and avoiding unnecessary risk.

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