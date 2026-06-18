I'm 44 and Just Finished Paying Off My Car. Should I Put That $400 a Month Toward My Credit Card Debt?

Finishing a car loan feels like a win, and it is. But the $400 a month that just freed up in your budget is one of the most powerful financial tools you will have this year, and what you do with it in the next few months will determine whether it actually changes your financial position or quietly disappears into everyday spending.

If you are carrying credit card debt at a high interest rate, redirecting that payment toward your balances is one of the highest-return moves available to you right now.

Why This Moment Matters More Than It Seems

Most people experience lifestyle creep after a fixed payment ends. The $400 gets absorbed into dining out more, upgrading a subscription, or covering expenses that were previously squeezed. Three months later, it is gone and nothing has changed. The borrowers who actually get ahead are the ones who treat the freed-up payment as already allocated before it hits their checking account.

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If you have $18,000 in credit card debt at 22% APR, adding $400 a month to your payments on top of your existing minimums compresses your payoff timeline from roughly 25 years to under four. That is not a rounding error. That is the difference between retiring debt-free and carrying a balance into your late 60s.

The Consolidation Question

An extra $400 a month is meaningful, but it does not change the underlying interest rate eating your balance. If your cards are at 20% to 25% APR, consolidating into a single personal loan at 10% to 13% and then applying that $400 toward the new loan payment makes the math work significantly faster.

On $18,000 at 22%, a minimum payment path costs you roughly $37,000 in total interest over the life of the debt. A consolidation loan at 11% over four years, with that extra $400 folded into a fixed monthly payment, brings your total interest cost to around $4,200. The difference is staggering.

See Also: Most kids learn money lessons the expensive way — Greenlight’s debit card gives parents real-time controls while kids save, invest, and earn through chores, starting at $5.99/month.

What Lenders Want to See

At 44, with a paid-off car and presumably a multi-year credit history, you are in a reasonable position to apply for a consolidation loan. Lenders will look at your credit score, your debt-to-income ratio, and your payment history. Paying off a car loan on time for three to five years helps your profile. Most competitive personal loan rates are available to borrowers with scores above 680.

If your score is lower than that, or if your total credit card debt is higher than $20,000, it is worth exploring whether a debt relief program makes more sense than a new loan. The goal is the same either way: lower your effective interest rate and set a fixed end date.

One Thing to Do Before You Apply for Anything

Pull your credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com, the federally mandated free source, and check it for errors before you apply for a consolidation loan. Incorrect late payments or accounts that do not belong to you can suppress your score and result in a higher rate offer. Disputing and correcting errors before you apply can improve your rate by more than you might expect.

Accredited Debt Relief offers a free consultation that can help you map out whether a consolidation loan or a structured debt relief program makes more sense given your specific balances and credit profile.

The $400 is yours to direct. The question is whether you let it drift or put it to work.

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