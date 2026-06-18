The traditional retirement formula has long been: work for 40 years, save diligently and finally enjoy life in your 60s or later. But some millennials are starting to question whether waiting that long is the best approach.

That debate recently came up in a Reddit discussion after one person shared that an old friend had taken early withdrawals from a 401(k) to “retire for 2-3 years and then return to the workforce.”

Mini-Retirements Gain Attention

Many commenters argued that what the friend was describing wasn’t retirement at all, but a sabbatical or “mini-retirement,” a planned break from work before returning to a career.

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While some people dismissed the idea as financially risky, others said they understood the appeal. Several pointed to stories of relatives who worked their entire lives only to pass away shortly before retirement.

“I mean, I’ve seen more people die shortly before or shortly after retirement age, than I’ve seen people retire and actually get to enjoy it,” one commenter wrote. “Taking a couple of years off while you’re young and healthy, and spending that time with your kids while they’re in their formative years sounds amazing.”

“Nobody’s going to care how hard you worked at your stupid job,” another added.

The concept has also attracted attention outside of social media. Thirty-three-year-old Malaysian finance professional Ali Rosli has taken two mini retirements over the past seven years, according Reuters. The first came after years of 80-hour workweeks that resulted in burnout.

“I thought, while having a rest and thinking about my career path, why not take a long trip for two months?” Rosli told the news agency. He funded an overland journey from Beijing through Russia to Europe with his savings, describing it as a “trip of a lifetime.”

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Taking Time Off Is Less Important Than How You Pay For It

Unlike the person mentioned in the online discussion, Rosli paid for his time away from work using money he had saved and by planning ahead financially. After returning from his first extended trip, he ultimately increased his income significantly and later transitioned into independent contracting.

Rosli believes the breaks helped his career, saying they “supercharge your career rather than pull you back.”

Life Strategies Financial Partners founder and CEO Kelly Renner told Reuters there is “no harm in living life this way” for people who have sufficient savings, strong budgeting habits and careers that can accommodate time away from work.

Many Reddit commenters in the discussion reached a similar conclusion. They weren’t necessarily opposed to taking time off. Instead, they were concerned about funding those breaks with retirement accounts, which can trigger taxes, penalties and the loss of years of compound growth.

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For anyone considering a mini-retirement, speaking with a financial advisor will help clarify the trade-offs. A financial advisor can help you figure out if taking time off is something you can afford and what impact it might have on your retirement plans down the road.

As more Millennials look for alternatives to the traditional work-until-65 path, taking a few years off during their careers could become more common. The real question isn’t whether people should take a break, but how they can do it without hurting their long-term financial future.

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