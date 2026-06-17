There are few things more emotionally charged than mixing elder care, family homes, and money. Add a home equity line of credit into the equation, and what starts as a discussion about helping a parent can quickly turn into a battle over who should carry the financial burden.

That was the dilemma facing Amber, a 38-year-old homeowner, after her father's dementia diagnosis forced the family to confront the rising cost of long-term care. While everyone agreed their father needed help, they couldn't agree on who should pay for it.

When Family Care Turns Into A Family Feud

Amber had spent years doing what many financial advisors recommend. She bought a townhouse, paid down her mortgage aggressively, and built roughly $180,000 in equity.

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Her younger sister Jessica, 34, took a different path. She had been living in their parents' home rent-free for several years while helping care for their father as his health declined.

When doctors determined their 72-year-old father would likely need memory care and assisted living services, the family faced a difficult reality. Quality dementia care often costs thousands of dollars each month, and expenses can continue for years.

The family's biggest asset was the father's home, worth roughly $480,000.

Amber proposed what seemed like the most straightforward solution: sell the house, use the proceeds to fund her father's care, and distribute any remaining assets fairly later.

Jessica strongly disagreed.

She argued that she had spent years helping their father and wanted to remain in the home. Other relatives sided with her, suggesting Amber should instead tap her own home's equity through a HELOC and provide the $70,000 needed for moving expenses, facility deposits, and other upfront costs.

The pressure left Amber feeling trapped between protecting her family's finances and ensuring her father received proper care.

Could Jessica Have A Claim To The Family Home?

The answer depends on far more than family expectations.

Many people assume that an adult child living in a parent's house automatically gains some special right to keep the property. In most situations, that is not the case.

However, elder-care planning can create exceptions.

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Simply living in the house rent-free is usually not enough.

That is why elder-law attorneys often recommend documenting caregiving responsibilities, financial contributions, and ownership expectations long before a crisis emerges.

In Amber's case, the key question would be whether Jessica was providing substantial care that delayed institutional placement or whether she was simply living in the home. Those are two very different situations.

The Risks Of Using A HELOC For A Parent's Care

A HELOC is a secured debt, meaning the loan is backed by the borrower's home. If payments are not made, the lender can ultimately pursue foreclosure.

That is what makes Amber's hesitation understandable.

Unlike a personal loan, a HELOC places the borrower's own home at risk. The debt belongs to the borrower, even if the money is used to help someone else.

There are legitimate reasons families use HELOCs. They often offer lower interest rates than credit cards or unsecured loans, borrowers only pay interest on the amount they actually use, and they can provide relatively quick access to cash during emergencies.

But there are drawbacks.

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Most HELOCs carry variable interest rates, meaning payments can rise if rates increase. Borrowers also assume the risk that the family's plans may change. If Dad requires more care than expected, if relatives disagree later, or if reimbursement never materializes, the person who signed for the HELOC remains responsible for every dollar.

That is one reason many financial planners recommend exploring all available options before borrowing against a home.

Potential alternatives can include selling a parent's home and using the proceeds for care, reviewing long-term-care benefits, consulting an elder-law attorney about Medicaid planning, or creating formal family agreements that clearly define who is responsible for what.

For Amber, the biggest issue was not necessarily the $70,000 itself.

It was the imbalance of risk.

Jessica could potentially continue living in a valuable home while Amber would be asked to put her own house on the line.

That does not automatically make a HELOC the wrong answer. But it does explain why many people would want legal agreements, financial transparency, and a detailed long-term care plan before turning personal home equity into family funding.

After all, dementia care is difficult enough without turning one daughter's home into the family's financial safety net.

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