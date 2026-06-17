I'm 48 and My IRA Is Entirely in Index Funds. Should I Diversify Into Alternative Investments?

Index funds are excellent retirement vehicles. Low costs, broad diversification, and historical returns that beat the majority of active managers make them the right core holding for most investors. But “excellent” and “optimal for everyone” are different things, and a 48-year-old with a meaningful IRA balance and a long working life ahead may have good reasons to look beyond the standard stock-and-bond menu.

The argument for adding alternatives isn’t that index funds are bad. It’s that your IRA balance has grown large enough that a portion of it could work harder in assets that aren’t correlated to the public markets. When stocks and bonds fall together, as they did significantly in 2022, a portion of a portfolio held in real estate, private debt, or other alternatives may hold value differently.

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What “Alternative” Actually Means in an IRA Context

Inside a self-directed IRA, alternatives typically means one of a few categories: real estate (direct ownership, mortgages, or real estate notes), private equity (stakes in private businesses), private credit (loans to individuals or businesses), tax liens, and occasionally precious metals held in an approved depository. Cryptocurrency is also possible but carries its own volatility profile.

Each of these has a different risk and liquidity profile. Real estate held directly is illiquid but tangible and income-producing. Private loans generate interest income but carry credit risk. Private equity is typically the longest-horizon investment, often 5 to 10 years before any liquidity event.

The Liquidity Reality

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Sizing the Alternatives Allocation

For a 48-year-old with 17 to 20 years until traditional retirement age, a common starting point is allocating 15% to 25% of the IRA to alternatives. That leaves the majority in index funds, which continue to compound with low fees, while giving a meaningful portion of the account exposure to non-correlated assets. If the alternative investment performs well, the impact on the overall account is material. If it underperforms or fails, the core is protected.

Due Diligence Is Your Responsibility

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The Fee Comparison

IRA Financial offers self-directed IRAs with transparent flat-fee pricing and support for a wide range of alternative investments, making it a practical starting point for a 48-year-old looking to diversify beyond public markets.

The goal isn’t to abandon what’s working. It’s to add a layer of diversification that public markets can’t provide, and to do it inside a tax-advantaged account where the returns compound without an annual tax drag.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here's Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

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Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

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FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

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