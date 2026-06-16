Success stories about extreme wealth often leave out where the money comes from.

Billionaire fortunes come less from hard work than from market power, paying workers less than they are worth, and abuse of labor laws, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said last month on the "It's Open" podcast.

"You can't earn a billion dollars," Ocasio-Cortez said, arguing that the ultrawealthy "create a myth of earning it" to justify how such fortunes are amassed.

Her remarks tied ideas about wealth and success to the financial crisis that changed how she viewed the American Dream.

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Ocasio-Cortez told podcast host Ilana Glazer she grew up around what she called a "real fidelity to the American Dream."

Her father was born in the South Bronx, where he grew up in a one-bedroom apartment with five people, she said. Her mother was born in Puerto Rico and later cleaned houses and drove school buses.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, relatives helped her family move north of the Bronx with a down payment on a small home. Her parents were just starting to feel stable when her father was diagnosed with lung cancer when she was around 16.

"We could have done everything that they said," Ocasio-Cortez said. "You work hard, you get an education, you do everything right. Right? And you can get sideswiped and there is nothing here to really support you."

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Ocasio-Cortez told Glazer that experiences like that changed how she viewed the way Americans talk about money and success.

"The people at the top are smarter, better, more sophisticated and therefore the people at the bottom are uneducated, lazy, etc.," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez said the 2008 financial crisis made that view harder to ignore as bankers nearly collapsed the economy and millions of families were put in danger of losing their homes.

She also pointed to Bush-era tax cuts for the wealthy and Citizens United, the Supreme Court ruling that expanded corporate political spending. "This was all a lie. A lie. A full lie," Ocasio-Cortez said.

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