The Average Person In Their 60s Has This Much Saved For Retirement — Are You Ahead of Your Peers?

By the time people reach their 60s, they've likely spent decades working, saving, paying bills, surviving market crashes and wondering whether they're putting enough away for retirement. One thing they usually aren't doing? Comparing account balances with friends over dinner.

That's what makes retirement benchmarks so fascinating. While every retirement is different, many people still want to know one thing: Am I on track?

The latest data suggests people in their 60s have accumulated more retirement savings than any other age group. But the numbers also reveal a massive gap between top savers and everyone else.

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The Million-Dollar Decade

According to Empower data from March, Americans in their 60s held an average of $1.228 million in retirement savings across accounts such as 401(k)s, IRAs, pensions and other tax-advantaged plans.

The median balance, however, is much lower at $568,000.

That difference matters.

Averages can be pulled higher by households with very large balances. Medians often provide a clearer picture of what a typical saver has accumulated.

Here's how the numbers break down:

People in their 50s: Average $1.05 million, median $460,000

People in their 60s: Average $1.228 million, median $568,000

People in their 70s: Average $1.06 million, median $460,000

People in their 80s: Average $836,000, median $352,000

The 60s stand out because many workers are reaching peak earnings years while benefiting from decades of investment growth and catch-up retirement contributions.

Trending: Empower’s Retirement Fee Analyzer shows exactly how much you’re paying in fees across your 401(k), IRA, and other retirement accounts — and calculates how those fees compound against you over time. Most people are surprised by what they find.

The Average American And The Average Saver Are Not The Same Person

Before anyone panics about not having $1.2 million saved, it's important to understand where the data comes from.

Empower's figures focus on people actively participating in retirement plans and using its financial tools. The broader picture looks quite different.

Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances data shows households between ages 55 and 64 have roughly $538,000 in average retirement savings and a median closer to $185,000.

The contrast highlights an important reality: the "average saver" and the "average American" are often two different groups.

For people whose balances are near or above Empower's median figure, retirement may be in better shape than they think.

Retirement Isn't Just About Hitting A Number

Building a retirement nest egg is only part of the challenge. The next question is how to make that money last.

Many retirees eventually shift their attention toward issues such as healthcare costs, Social Security claiming strategies, taxes, required minimum distributions and estate planning.

For those with larger balances, decisions become even more complex. Questions about Roth conversions, long-term care planning, investment risk, trusts, charitable giving and leaving money to heirs can have a significant impact on how much wealth is ultimately preserved.

That's one reason many higher-net-worth retirees seek professional guidance before making major financial moves.

See Also: Over the last five years, the price of gold has increased by more than 122% — Investors like Bill O’Reilly are using American Hartford Gold to create customized gold IRAs to help shield their savings from inflation and economic turbulence.

A Good Retirement Plan Deserves A Second Opinion

For investors approaching retirement or already in their 60s, AdvisorMatch can help connect them with financial advisors who specialize in retirement income planning, tax strategies, wealth preservation and estate planning.

A qualified advisor can help determine whether current savings are enough to support future spending goals, identify opportunities to reduce taxes, stress-test a retirement plan against inflation and market downturns, and create a strategy designed around individual needs rather than generic benchmarks.

For those who have spent decades building wealth, protecting it can be just as important as growing it. AdvisorMatch makes it easy to connect with a financial advisor, and consultations are no-obligation.

The numbers show Americans in their 60s lead the nation in retirement savings. Whether that means $200,000, $600,000 or $1.2 million, the more important question isn't how you compare with someone else. It's whether your savings are positioned to support the retirement you want.

Read Next: The IRS Could Take A Bigger Bite Out Of Retirement Savings Than Many Expect — Some Investors Are Seeking Professional Help

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