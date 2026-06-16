I'm 55 and Want to Buy a Storage Facility With My IRA. How Does That Work?

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All Revenue Goes to the IRA, All Expenses Come from It

Once the facility is owned by the IRA, every dollar of rental income from storage units goes directly to the IRA account. Every expense, including property taxes, insurance, utilities, maintenance, and any management company fees, is paid from the IRA. You cannot personally advance money to cover an expense and get reimbursed later. That would be a prohibited transaction. The IRA needs to hold enough cash to operate the facility comfortably.

Hiring a Manager Is Permitted and Recommended

You personally cannot work at the facility in any paid capacity. But you can hire an independent third-party management company to operate the facility on behalf of the IRA. Management fees for self-storage are typically 5% to 8% of gross revenue. A facility generating $20,000 per month would pay $1,000 to $1,600 per month in management fees, all of which are paid from the IRA’s account. The management company answers to the IRA, not to you personally.

Trending: Real estate. Crypto. Private deals. Most retirement accounts don't allow them — self-directed IRAs do.

Unrelated Debt Financed Income

Valuation and RMDs at 55

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The 1031 Exchange Does Not Apply

IRA Financial has extensive experience with self-directed IRA real estate acquisitions including commercial properties like storage facilities, and their flat-fee custodial model is particularly well suited for accounts holding a single high-value asset like commercial real estate.

A storage facility purchased inside a self-directed IRA at 55 and held for 15 to 18 years can deliver substantial tax-deferred appreciation and cash flow, with the proceeds ultimately distributed as part of a retirement income strategy.

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