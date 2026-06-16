A six-figure income was no longer enough to keep one Kansas family ahead of the bills.

Cole, 31, called into "The Ramsey Show" as he and his wife struggled to stay afloat despite earning a combined $112,000 a year. The couple fell behind after overlooked expenses, vehicle problems and debt payments started stacking up faster than they could recover.

"We are in the hole big time," Cole told personal finance expert Dave Ramsey.

A $220 Payment Wasn't The Real Problem

Things got tight after Christmas, when bills Cole did not plan for started piling up. Around the same time, a $220 hospital payment tied to the couple's toddler overdrafted his account.

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By the end of the month, Cole said he did not know what he could leave unpaid and still keep the family going. That surprised Ramsey because the couple did not have a massive house payment or oversized car loan draining the budget.

"I kept waiting for the fifty thousand dollar car and it wasn't here," Ramsey said. "I kept waiting for something big that was smacking this budget in the mouth and it's not here."

Ramsey instead blamed the couple's disorganization. "You're broke people," Ramsey said. "No vacation this summer."

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The Budget Needed A Jolt

Ramsey told Cole the fix needed to begin before bills came due, with every dollar assigned and both spouses agreeing not to spend outside the plan. He said the couple could still turn things around because the problem was behavior, not income.

He also advised the couple to cover food, utilities, the mortgage, car payments and gas first.

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