A young investor who described himself as a “big stock market guy” recently turned to Reddit looking for advice on a problem many aspiring real estate investors are facing.

Instead, he found himself struggling to locate deals that made financial sense.

“I am looking to become a real estate investor with some of the capital I have acquired recently so that I can eventually work for myself and quit my job,” the young investor wrote. He added that he was drawn to BRRRR because “the idea of recycling capital and scaling over time is really attractive to me.”

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Why Investors Say BRRRR Has Changed

The BRRRR strategy became popular because it allowed investors to recover most or all of their original investment after renovating and refinancing a property.

But many experienced investors told the poster that the market has changed.

Several investors mentioned the Multiple Listing Service is no longer the place where investors regularly find great BRRRR opportunities.

“MLS is basically a wasteland for BRRRR right now,” one investor wrote. “I’ve had way more luck focusing on probate leads. most of those folks just want to offload the property fast and don’t care about getting top dollar, which is perfect for finding that equity.”

Others argued that real estate investing today is less about scrolling through listings and more about finding opportunities before they reach the open market.

“Real estate is a sourcing and operations game, not a screening game,” one commenter explained. “The returns live in deal flow and managing the rehab/tenant, not in picking the right asset off a screen.”

Many investors said their best deals now come from wholesalers, probate leads, direct mail campaigns, investor referrals and local networking.

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Creating Value Instead Of Finding Discounts

One idea surfaced repeatedly in the discussion was that successful investors are creating value instead of simply hunting for bargains.

One experienced investor explained that buyers now need to solve problems other investors can’t. Examples included adding square footage, building accessory dwelling units, legalizing rental suites or fixing properties with deferred maintenance.

“The market shifted prior to COVID from being able to just find straight BRRRR deals on MLS,” one commenter wrote. “Now you need to have a value-add strategy to get the same results.”

Others suggested that new investors shouldn’t obsess over achieving a perfect BRRRR.

“Partial BRRRR is fine to start,” one commenter said. Another added that “pulling back 70-80% instead of 100% is the realistic base case, not the exception.”

The original poster appeared receptive to that idea. He noticed that the few deals he found often involved major foundation issues, something he wasn’t comfortable taking on for a first investment.

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Instead of jumping into a risky rehab, he said he would rather leave some capital in a property while learning the process.

From the thread it seems that BRRRR isn’t dead, but the easy opportunities largely disappeared years ago. Success today often comes from relationships, market knowledge and finding ways to create value that other buyers overlook.

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