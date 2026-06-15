Gold has long been viewed as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty. For Baron Capital Chair and CEO Ron Baron, the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks was enough to convince him that he needed a stash of physical gold coins just in case something even worse happened.

But there was one problem: his wife thought the idea was completely ridiculous.

Gold As An Emergency Backup Plan

In a 2025 CNBC interview, Baron shared the story of why he started buying gold coins in the years following 9/11.

“I want to buy some gold coins in case something really bad happens,” Baron recalled telling his wife. He said his thinking was straightforward. If there were some kind of major catastrophe, the coins could potentially help his family escape, buy transportation or secure necessities.

Don't Miss:

According to Baron, his wife wasn’t impressed by the plan.

“She ignores me,” he said.

Undeterred, Baron began purchasing gold coins on his own. At the time, he said gold was trading around $400 an ounce.

One day, his wife spotted one of the coins and immediately questioned what he was doing.

“It doesn’t look like gold,” Baron recalled her saying. “Let me see it.”

What followed was a memorable exchange.

“What are you doing with this?” she asked. “This is heavy.”

Baron responded that the coins could help them get out of New York if there were a nuclear attack or some other disaster.

Her reaction was immediate.

“Are you crazy?” she replied.

Trending: Most brokers charge you to trade options. Public shares up to 50% of its revenue back with you — earning eligible traders $0.06–$0.18 per contract.

Baron told CNBC that his wife couldn’t understand how gold coins would be useful during a crisis.

“And what are you going to do that for?” she asked. “Are you going to buy water? And someone’s going to give you change?”

The conversation ended with a firm instruction.

“Don’t you dare bring another one of these in my house,” she added.

Looking back, the story carries an ironic twist. Gold was around $400 an ounce when Baron was buying those coins. At the time of the interview, it was trading at $4,112, turning what was once viewed as an eccentric emergency plan into a highly profitable investment.

See Also: Empower’s Retirement Fee Analyzer shows exactly how much you’re paying in fees across your 401(k), IRA, and other retirement accounts — and calculates how those fees compound against you over time. Most people are surprised by what they find.

The Value Of Gold

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here's Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

EnergyX

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock