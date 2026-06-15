Consumer With $40K In Credit Card Debt Called Creditors Before Missing A Payment And Was Told Tough Luck

A growing number of Americans hit by sudden financial crises are discovering a harsh reality: Calling creditors before missing a payment is yielding little help.

Following textbook financial advice, they did what consumers are supposed to do. They called all of their creditors immediately to explain the crisis and ask for a hardship program. The response? A whole lot of nothing.

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We're ‘Here to Help' — But Not Really

Despite the borrower maintaining a flawless payment history with zero missed payments over two to five-plus years, most creditors refused to offer any meaningful relief. The few that did offered minuscule adjustments that didn't move the needle.

When pushed for more viable options, corporate representatives hinted at other assistance programs but refused to provide specific eligibility guidelines.

The experience left the consumer completely disillusioned with the traditional financial playbook.

"It got me thinking, a lot of people in my position would say eff it, just ignore the calls and survive," the poster wrote. "I thought being proactive was the better solution, but apparently it made no difference."

Adding insult to injury, the consumer is now being bombarded with automated phone calls and emails about missed payments, complete with corporate platitudes urging them to reach out because the companies are "here to help."

The borrower's response? "No thanks, I already tried."

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How to Get Out of Debt

Managing debt requires choosing between self-guided strategies, nonprofit counseling or debt-relief programs. It's important to understand the mechanics, fees and credit risks of these different options.

The Federal Trade Commission offers the following advice:

Do it yourself: This is the safest way to get out of debt — and it's free. Create a budget and track spending to route extra cash toward what you owe. Call creditors to request lower rates or an affordable payment plan. Be sure to get the final agreement in writing.

Credit counseling: Agencies can set up a debt-management plan. Unlike for-profit settlement, a debt-management plan consolidates payments without stopping your monthly credit card payments, protecting your score while reducing interest rates.

There are also private debt relief companies like Accredited Debt Relief, which helps people who are overwhelmed by debt, struggling with monthly debt payments, facing financial hardship or tired of paying too much interest with no end in sight.



Accredited helps its clients reduce their monthly debt payments — typically by 40% or more. Their clients are usually debt-free in 24 to 48 months.

"I was able to save $455 a month," according to a testimonial by Accredited client Marilyn B, who had $30,529 in debt. "Having that extra money made me be able to plan again and think about a future."

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