I'm 63 and Planning to Leave My IRA to My Kids. Does a Self-Directed IRA Change How Inheritance Works?

The SECURE Act changed inherited IRA rules significantly in 2020, and for most non-spouse beneficiaries the 10-year rule now applies: inherited IRA funds generally must be fully distributed within 10 years of the original account holder’s death. This matters especially for a self-directed IRA holding illiquid assets like real estate or private equity stakes, where a forced 10-year liquidation window could create real practical problems for your heirs.

Understanding the inheritance rules before you die is not morbid planning. It’s the difference between an asset that smoothly transfers wealth and one that creates tax headaches and forced sales for the people you’re trying to help.

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What the 10-Year Rule Actually Means

The Illiquidity Problem for Alternative Assets

Distributions in kind are a legitimate option. An heir can take a distribution of the actual property out of the inherited IRA. But that triggers ordinary income tax on the fair market value of the property distributed, just as a cash distribution would. And then the heir personally owns the real estate, which comes with its own tax obligations going forward.

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The Roth IRA Advantage for Heirs

Consider Converting Before Death

See Also: Empower’s Retirement Fee Analyzer shows exactly how much you’re paying in fees across your 401(k), IRA, and other retirement accounts — and calculates how those fees compound against you over time. Most people are surprised by what they find.

Naming Beneficiaries Correctly

The most effective estate planning for a self-directed IRA is done years in advance, when there’s still time to convert assets, right-size illiquid positions, and structure beneficiary designations in a way that gives your heirs flexibility rather than a forced liquidation deadline.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here's Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

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