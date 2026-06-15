Missing out on a hot stock pick can sting. Missing out on one of the greatest stock market runs in history is the kind of thing that makes financial commentators throw their hands in the air.

"I'm starting to not have sympathy for the boomers. I'm really not," Hammer told host Joe Rogan.

Hammer pointed to what he viewed as unusually favorable conditions for wealth building.

"Best stock market in the history of the world," he said. "Every single boomer, Gen X, whatever that's been on my show, they lived it up and spent all their money to live the lifestyle they wanted. And they didn't even set 10% aside a month."

Don't Miss:

The Math That Made Rogan Stop In His Tracks

Hammer's criticism centered on the power of consistent investing over long periods.

"They had the best housing market, college, jobs. They were set up for everything," Hammer told Rogan. "If they just put five to 10% a month aside in the stock market that they had, they would be multi-millionaires. Most of them would be multimillionaires."

Rogan then pulled up a hypothetical involving a 25-year-old earning the average U.S. salary in 1990, roughly $21,000 per year.

"If you were 25 in 1990 and made an average U.S. salary for 40 years, saving five to 10% per month in the S&P 500, how much would they have now?" Rogan asked.

The projection suggested a portfolio worth roughly $2 million to $5 million, depending on assumptions and contribution levels.

"Holy shit," Rogan said. "That's insane."

The scenario assumed income growth over time. But even if someone earned $21,000 annually and never received a raise, the results would still be eye-opening. Investing 10% of that income, or $2,100 per year, into an S&P 500 index fund earning an average 10% annual return for 40 years would grow to roughly $930,000.

Not quite multimillionaire territory, but a dramatic outcome from a relatively modest savings rate.

Trending: Still on the fence? Coverage gets harder to lock in as you age. Ladder lets eligible applicants apply for term life insurance in minutes — no medical exam required up to $3 million, while you’re still eligible.

The BMW Problem Meets The Social Security Problem

Hammer argued that many people chose lifestyle upgrades instead of long-term investing.

"But instead, we're in a situation where—"

"I want a new BMW," Rogan interjected.

"Yeah," Hammer replied before turning to retirement concerns. "They can't pay their student loans. Social Security. 2033, that's when the funds dry. So, payments get cut by 25%."

The Social Security trust fund is projected to face funding challenges in the coming years if lawmakers fail to act, potentially resulting in reduced benefits. For Hammer, that's exactly why relying solely on government programs can be risky.

Building Wealth Is Easier With A Road Map

Whether readers agree with Hammer's take on boomers or not, his larger message was about taking advantage of time while it's still available.

See Also: Public just made options trading pay — literally. Earn $0.06–$0.18 per contract in rebates, with industry-low index fees and margin rates from 3.95%

For investors trying to build wealth, catch up on retirement savings or figure out whether they're actually on track, a financial advisor can help turn broad investing concepts into a personalized strategy. Advisors can model retirement scenarios, stress-test portfolios, identify tax-efficient opportunities and help investors avoid costly mistakes that can compound over decades.

Those who want a second opinion on their retirement plan, portfolio or long-term financial goals can use AdviserMatch to connect with a financial advisor. The process takes only a few minutes, consultations come with no obligation, and the guidance can help investors build a plan tailored to their income, assets and future goals.

Hammer's argument wasn't really about one generation versus another. It was about what can happen when decades of opportunity meet decades of consistent investing — and what can be lost when they don't.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here's Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

EnergyX

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Image: Imagn