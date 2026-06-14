For many first-generation middle-class Americans, earning a six-figure salary can feel like achieving a lifelong goal. But one worker discovered that reaching that milestone can also create a new challenge–convincing family members that a $120,000 income doesn’t automatically make someone rich.

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The Reality Behind A Six-Figure Income

The poster said their parents live in a lower-cost area and have a very different view of what everyday life costs.

“They assume we are sitting on piles of cash and they can just call and ask, ‘Can you help with dental, can you fly here for Christmas, can you send $1,000 for new roof because contractor came,'” they wrote.

The requests aren’t usually small. The poster said they often involve amounts ranging from hundreds to more than a thousand dollars at a time.

What makes the situation frustrating is that the family’s budget is already stretched. The poster listed a $2,900 mortgage, $1,100 in daycare costs, health care expenses, utilities, groceries and transportation costs. They are also trying to save for retirement and a college fund for their child.

When they shared their monthly budget with their parents, hoping it would provide some perspective, it didn’t have the desired effect. Their mother reportedly responded by asking why they didn’t simply move somewhere cheaper.

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Setting Financial Boundaries

One of the most popular responses advised the poster to put family members on an “information diet.”

“If there’s an amount you’re willing to give, budget for that,” one commenter wrote. “Otherwise, there’s no reason to discuss your financial situation with them since they’ll just try to take advantage of you.”

Others said they learned similar lessons after sharing salary increases, bonuses or financial milestones with relatives. Several people said family members began viewing them as a source of financial support once they knew how much money they earned.

Commenters also pointed out that higher earnings often don’t translate into large amounts of disposable income. Extra money frequently gets directed toward retirement savings, emergency funds, children’s education and other long-term goals.

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Many people mistakenly assume six-figure earners are simply accumulating cash, when in reality they are allocating it toward future needs.

The most common recommendation was to establish a specific amount that could be used to help family members each year and stick to it. Others suggested reserving financial assistance only for true emergencies.

People had different views on how much grown children should help their aging parents, but many agreed that taking care of your own family’s finances doesn’t make you selfish. As one commenter pointed out, making sure you save enough for retirement now could help keep your own children from having to deal with the same situation later.

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