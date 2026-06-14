I Have $85,000 in Home Equity and My Roof Just Failed. Should I Use a HELOC to Fix It?

A failed roof is not a discretionary expense. Water intrusion causes structural damage, mold, and insurance complications that compound quickly if the repair is delayed. For a homeowner sitting on $85,000 in equity, a HELOC is one of the most practical ways to fund an urgent, high-cost repair without liquidating savings or reaching for a high-interest personal loan.

The question is not really whether to use the equity. It is whether a HELOC is the right structure for this specific situation, and what it will actually cost you.

What a Roof Replacement Actually Costs

A full roof replacement on an average American home runs between $9,000 and $22,000 depending on the size of the home, the materials used, and local labor costs. Metal roofing and slate run higher. A standard asphalt shingle replacement on a 2,000 square foot home typically falls between $11,000 and $16,000. If structural decking needs to be replaced due to water damage, add another $2,000 to $5,000.

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That cost range puts the project squarely within HELOC territory, large enough that putting it on a credit card is expensive, but small enough that you are drawing well within your available equity and leaving a significant cushion.

Why a HELOC Beats a Personal Loan for This

A personal loan for $15,000 at a typical rate of 12% to 16% over five years costs you between $4,000 and $5,500 in total interest. A HELOC at 8% to 9% on the same amount over the same period cuts that interest cost roughly in half. The savings are meaningful, and the HELOC has the additional advantage of being a revolving line, so if the repair uncovers additional damage mid-project, you have access to more funds without applying for a new loan.

The tradeoff is that a HELOC uses your home as collateral. Missing payments carries consequences that a personal loan default does not.

Trending: Your homeowner’s insurance won’t cover a broken HVAC — American Home Shield will, along with your plumbing, appliances, and more, starting at $19.99/month.

What the Approval Process Looks Like

To qualify for a HELOC, your lender will order an appraisal to confirm your home’s current value, review your mortgage balance to calculate available equity, and assess your credit score and debt-to-income ratio. Most lenders allow you to borrow up to 80% to 85% of your home’s appraised value minus your outstanding mortgage.

If your home is worth $280,000 and you owe $195,000, your equity is $85,000 and a lender at 80% combined loan-to-value would allow a HELOC of up to $29,000. That is more than enough for a roof repair with room to spare.

The process typically takes two to six weeks from application to funding. If the roof is actively leaking, you may need a temporary tarp or emergency patching while the HELOC closes, which most roofing contractors can arrange.

See Also: One repair bill can cost more than a year of this — Choice Home Warranty covers your major home systems and appliances starting at around $49/month.

One Detail to Confirm With Your Insurer First

Before opening a HELOC for a roof repair, check your homeowner’s insurance policy. If the roof failed due to a covered event, such as storm damage or a falling tree, your insurer may cover a significant portion of the replacement cost. Filing a claim first and using a HELOC only for the uncovered remainder is always better than financing the full amount.

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