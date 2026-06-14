Many people assume that being smart automatically makes them better with money. But personal finance author Ramit Sethi argues that intelligence can sometimes get in the way of building wealth.

In a recent video, Sethi said some of the biggest financial mistakes he sees come from highly educated people who overthink investing, obsess over details and convince themselves they can outsmart everyone else.

“Some of you are too smart for your own good,” Sethi said. “When it comes to making money, there is a point where you can actually be too smart.”

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Smart People Often Overcomplicate Investing

According to Sethi, one of the most common mistakes is waiting until you feel completely prepared before taking action. He said many smart people spend months or years researching investments, reading books and comparing strategies while delaying the simple step of opening an account and investing.

Meanwhile, someone else may read a single article, set up automatic contributions and move on with their life.

“Investing does not reward you having 45 tabs open,” Sethi said. “You can read 40 books and you’re not going to get better returns than someone who’s read one book about money.”

Investing rewards time, not endless preparation. In one example, he compared two people investing the same amount each month. The person who started 10 years earlier ended up with roughly twice as much money, despite having less financial knowledge.

Sethi also warned against spending too much energy on what he calls “$3 questions” instead of “$30,000 questions.”

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Questions about earning a few extra credit card points or finding a slightly higher savings account rate may feel productive, but he believes bigger issues such as negotiating a raise, increasing income or reducing investment fees deserve far more attention.

Why Investing Should Feel Boring

Perhaps Sethi’s strongest criticism was aimed at people who treat investing as a hobby, competition or source of personal identity.

He said many investors become fascinated by stock picking, market predictions, crypto speculation and constant portfolio adjustments because simple investing doesn’t provide enough excitement.

“The tragedy is it’s boring,” Sethi said while discussing long-term investing.

He believes that’s actually a sign things are working properly.

“If your investments feel boring, good. Your investments should be boring,” he said in the video. “It’s not meant to be entertainment. You want to have fun? Get a dog. Watch a TV show.”

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Many investors spend too much time checking financial news, following market forecasts and trying to predict what comes next. Instead, Sethi recommends using simple index funds, automating investments and staying invested regardless of market conditions.

He also criticized the idea that individual investors can consistently outsmart the market.

“The idea that you can outsmart them when even they can’t outsmart the market is preposterous,” he said, referring to professional money managers who often fail to beat market averages over long periods.

Ultimately, Sethi’s message is that building wealth doesn’t require genius-level investing skills. It requires consistency.

“I’m smart and even I know that I can’t beat the market,” he said. “So, you know what I do? You know what my actual strategy is? It’s boring. Automate my investments and get on with my life.”

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