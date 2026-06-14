Kevin O'Leary Says Anyone Who Tells You Money Doesn't Ruin Marriages Is 'Full Of Poo-Poo'

Forget what you see in Hollywood dramas. "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary says the No. 1 reason marriages fall apart isn't a scandalous affair — it's the monthly credit card bill.

The downward spiral is as predictable as it is devastating, according to O'Leary. One partner systematically outspends the other, sparking a mountain of financial stress.

"It's all about money," O'Leary posted on X. "It always is, and people that say it isn't are full of poo-poo."

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Suddenly, you're buried under high-interest debt, the tension in the house becomes suffocating, and before you know it, you're signing divorce papers.

When you put that kind of pressure on a relationship because you can't pay off your monthly balances, you start to genuinely dislike each other. It's the beginning of the end.

"You put so much pressure on a marriage when you can't pay your credit card off that you start to really dislike each other," O'Leary wrote.

The Cold, Hard Data on Marital Friction

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Nearly 1 in 10 Americans in committed relationships are hiding significant financial information, such as major debt, expenses or income, from their significant other, Bankrate reported. And 45% of U.S. adults don't know everything about their partner's finances.

Vetting Your Partner's Wallet Before Saying, ‘I Do'

How do you avoid becoming another statistic? O'Leary said you have to figure out exactly who you're marrying before you walk down the aisle. Treating your relationship like a joint financial enterprise might not sound romantic, but it's the secret to living happily ever after.

"Make sure that you both have the same financial goals and that: she or he will not outspend you, that you both know what you're doing every month, and you will live together happily forever," he said.

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