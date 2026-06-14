I'm 58 and My Financial Advisor Keeps Telling Me to Move Into Bonds. Should I Listen?

The advice to shift toward bonds as you approach retirement is one of the most repeated pieces of financial guidance in existence, and like most repeated advice, it contains real wisdom alongside oversimplification. At 58, the conversation is worth having seriously, not because bonds are automatically right for everyone at this age, but because the reasoning behind the recommendation deserves a clear-eyed evaluation against your specific situation.

The core argument for bonds near retirement is straightforward: you have less time to recover from a major market downturn, and bonds historically carry less volatility than equities.

What Bonds Actually Are and What They Do

A bond is a loan you make to a government or corporation in exchange for regular interest payments and the return of your principal at maturity. When you buy a U.S. Treasury bond, you are lending money to the federal government. When you buy a corporate bond, you are lending to a company. The interest rate, called the coupon, is fixed at issuance, and the maturity date tells you when you get your principal back.

Don't Miss:

Unlike stocks, bonds do not represent ownership in anything. They do not appreciate based on company performance. Their value in the secondary market fluctuates with interest rates, rising when rates fall and falling when rates rise, but if you hold to maturity, you receive exactly what was promised.

The Case for Shifting Allocations at 58

How Much to Shift and Into What

The more useful question than whether to own bonds is which bonds and how much. Short-term Treasury bonds and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, known as TIPS, are generally more appropriate for near-retirees than long-duration corporate bonds, which carry both credit risk and significant interest rate sensitivity.

Trending: Investors are moving beyond traditional IRAs — using self-directed accounts to access real estate, crypto, and alternative assets

TIPS are issued by the U.S. Treasury and adjust their principal value with inflation, making them useful for protecting purchasing power in retirement. I-bonds, also from Treasury Direct, offer inflation-adjusted returns with no secondary market risk if held to maturity, though annual purchase limits of $10,000 per person apply.

What a Reasonable Allocation Looks Like

A common target for someone at 58 planning to retire at 65 is a 60% equity, 40% bond split, shifting gradually toward 50/50 by retirement. That is not a universal prescription. Your Social Security income, any pension, your other assets, and your risk tolerance all affect the right number. What is generally agreed upon is that a 90% equity portfolio at 58 is more risk than most people realize they are taking.

SoFi Invest gives you access to bond funds and fixed income ETFs that let you adjust your allocation without having to buy individual bonds, which simplifies the process considerably for most investors.

Before you move anything, calculate what percentage of your retirement income will come from guaranteed sources like Social Security and any pension. The higher that guaranteed floor is, the more equity risk your portfolio can comfortably carry.

Read Next:

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

EnergyX

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Lightstone

Image: Shutterstock