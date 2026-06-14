Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), saying that the longtime progressive politician shifted his focus from millionaires to billionaires after becoming a millionaire himself.

The comments came during a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” with financial creator Caleb Hammer, where the pair discussed California politics, wealth taxes and the growing popularity of socialist ideas among some younger Americans.

Rogan Questions Sanders’ Messaging

As the discussion turned to taxes and wealth, Rogan said that politicians often change their positions once circumstances change. He pointed to Sanders as an example.

“Bernie Sanders used to rally against millionaires,” Rogan said. “It used to be millionaires. All these millionaires are the problem… and now it’s billionaires.”

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He then offered his explanation for the change.

“Why? Because Bernie’s a millionaire now,” he said. “It’s adorable. It’s adorable in its transparency.”

Rogan’s criticism came as he and Hammer discussed proposals such as wealth and billionaire taxes. Hammer argued that while such taxes might generate significant revenue in the short term, wealthy individuals often move assets or relocate over time, reducing the expected long-term tax benefits.

“It’s a slippery slope,” Rogan added. “It might start with billionaires. It’ll work its way down to thousands. They have the ability to change the goalpost once the bill gets passed.”

The conversation also touched on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom both suggested has moved closer to the political center as he considers a potential presidential run.

“Gavin Newsom, in any other world, could easily be a Republican. Okay?” Rogan told Hammer. “If we were living in the 1990s, he might have been.”

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A Different Tone Earlier This Year

During a 2025 episode of the podcast, Rogan warned about the growing influence of ultra-wealthy individuals over politics and government.

“Bernie Sanders is right in that you should be scared of oligarchs,” Rogan said at the time. “Oligarchs shouldn’t be running our government.”

Rogan also agreed with Sanders about a billionaire gaining enough influence to shape laws, lobby politicians and alter society through technology and financial power.

Hammer added that while real estate was once the defining wealth-building tool for the middle class, the stock market’s performance outshined it.

“With the incredible stock market that we’ve had over the past 50 years or so, it beats it every time,” he told Rogan.

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