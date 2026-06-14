I'm a 35-Year-Old Doctor Who Wants to Invest in a Medical Practice. Can My IRA Own a Stake in It?

The core problem is this: if you work in the practice, receive a salary from it, and your IRA also owns a stake in it, the IRS may view your personal labor as providing benefit to a disqualified person’s investment. You are a disqualified person with respect to your own IRA, so any transaction that benefits you personally, directly or indirectly, through the IRA is potentially prohibited.

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The Clean Structure

The safest way to structure IRA ownership in a practice where you also work is to ensure the IRA’s stake is truly passive and minority. Your IRA holds an equity interest, receives distributions proportional to that interest, and has no operational control over the entity. You work in the practice under a separate employment or partnership agreement that doesn’t reference the IRA’s ownership.

Ideally, an independent attorney with experience in both ERISA and healthcare entity law reviews the structure before the investment is made. That’s not a generic “consult a professional” placeholder; it’s genuinely necessary because the intersection of ERISA prohibited transaction rules and state medical practice ownership restrictions creates complexity that even experienced tax professionals sometimes miss.

Majority Ownership Closes the Door

If you are a majority owner of the medical practice, your IRA almost certainly cannot also own a stake without running into prohibited transaction rules. The combination of your personal majority control plus IRA minority ownership still creates a situation where the IRA is transacting with an entity you control, which is prohibited under IRC Section 4975.

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Healthcare Real Estate Is a Cleaner Alternative

A more straightforward application for many physicians is using a self-directed IRA to invest in medical real estate, specifically the building or space that a practice occupies, as long as it’s not the practice they personally work in. A physician whose IRA buys a medical office building and leases it to an unrelated medical group is in much cleaner territory. Rent payments flow into the IRA tax-deferred, and the property appreciates inside the account.

What About a DST or Private REIT?

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The Contribution Limit Context

IRA Financial provides self-directed IRA accounts for professionals including physicians, with structures designed to support alternative investments like private equity stakes, real estate, and healthcare-related assets.

The critical insight for any physician considering an IRA investment in their own practice is that the structure matters as much as the economics. Getting the setup right from the beginning is far less expensive than unwinding a prohibited transaction after the fact.

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