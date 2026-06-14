Millions of Americans are falling behind on debt payments, and the latest data suggest financial stress is continuing to build.

On a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, personal finance creator Caleb Hammer shared some eye-opening statistics that caught comedian and host Joe Rogan off guard.

Hammer told Rogan that Americans currently hold about $1.6 trillion in credit card debt and that roughly 7% of credit card accounts end up in default.

“That’s crazy,” Rogan replied.

Rogan noticed that the figure is close to 1 in 10 accounts and responded, “That is really nuts.”

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Debt Problems Are Growing Across The Board

The report said that serious credit card delinquencies have climbed 5.5% since Q3 2022, a larger increase than the rise seen during the years surrounding the 2008 financial crisis.

Hammer also said that Americans carry more auto loan debt than credit card debt, a statistic that surprised Rogan.

“Really?” Rogan asked.

The Kobeissi Letter said that auto loan serious delinquencies reached a record 5.6%, while student loan serious delinquencies climbed to 10.3%, the highest level since early 2020.

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Eventually, he realized the lifestyle he wanted, including owning a home, wasn’t possible while buried in debt. He got a sales job, aggressively paid off what he owed and built an emergency fund.

Rogan argued that many people simply aren’t taught how debt works before they start making major financial decisions.

“It’s kind of a crime that they’re not explaining to people when they’re young and in high school how this could be a problem,” he said.

“They’re trying to set you up for life, but they’re not setting you up for one of the biggest problems that most people face, credit card debt,” Rogan added. “And the big one, student loan debt, because that’s the one you can’t get away from.”

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Hammer thinks a lot of debt problems happen because people aren’t taught enough about money and often develop habits that make debt worse. Rogan agreed, saying many people have no idea where to get help or advice when their debt starts growing.

“You might have idiot parents,” he said.

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